Agricultural Chelates Market Trends 2019 | BASF SE, Nouryon, The Dow Chemical Company, Yara International and Others.

The report titled “Agricultural Chelates Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Agricultural Chelates industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Agricultural Chelates Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.9 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7%. This report spread across 182 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players-BASF SE (Germany),Nouryon (Netherlands),The Dow Chemical Company (US),Yara International (Norway),ICL (Israel),Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel),Syngenta (US),Nufarm Ltd (Australia),Aries Agro Ltd (India),The Andersons, Inc. (US),ATP nutrition (Canada),Manvert (Spain),BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium),Wilbur-Ellis Company (US),Compo Expert GMBH (Germany),Greensmiths, Inc. (US),Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia),Van Iperen International (Netherlands),ValagroSpA (Italy),Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China),Protex International SA (France),DeretilAgronutritional (Spain).

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019. This is attributed to the increase in the profit margins, rapid urbanization, and the rise in awareness of health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables, which are considered high-value crops. Many Asian Pacific countries such as India, Australia, and China are the major exporters of fruits and vegetables across the globe, due to the high demand for tropical fruits and vegetables, and high cropping intensity.

On the basis of type, the agricultural chelates market is categorized as EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, and others. With the growing soil degradation and nutrient deficiency of soil, there has been a rise in the adoption of agriculture chelates to enhance yield. The EDTA segment is projected to be the largest segment, during the forecast period, due to its ability to bind with micronutrients, such as iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, and copper. Along with EDTA, chelates are comparatively less expensive and easily available.

