PCP chooses today who leads the presidential race | Presidential elections

Today is the day: the PCP gathers the central committee at the headquarters of Soeiro Pereira Gomes to decide on the name of the party candidate or candidate for the presidential elections in January next year. After being approved and announced by the Secretary General of the PCP at a press conference scheduled for 7 p.m., the candidate will be officially presented on Thursday, September 17, during a ceremony in Lisbon.

If the choice of candidate is a woman, it will be the first time that the PCP has done so since the 1976 elections. For several months the Communists had guaranteed that they would have a candidate for Belém and in June the party’s general secretary, Jerónimo de Sousa, said they would make a decision “there for September”.

Tuesday, the communist secretary general excluded himself from a presidential candidacy (for which he presented himself twice, in 1996 and 2006) and announced, without “giving any hasty information”, that, “for sure” the party will have another candidate, another candidate, who will be announced perhaps on the 12th, more or less. When asked if he felt the ‘impulse’ to run again, Jerónimo de Sousa replied with a laugh: ‘Me, candidate? that there are not two without three, but I have already participated in these battles.

Since 1976, the PCP has always moved forward with candidatures for Belém from leaders very close to the management, it has given up three times and two of them were general secretaries. Since the first presidential elections after April 25, in 1976, which gave victory to General Ramalho Eanes, until today the Communists have always presented candidates for the presidential election, leaders very close to the leadership, they gave up three times and two of them were more general secretaries in the afternoon – Carlos Carvalhas and Jerónimo de Sousa.

During the first presidential elections of democracy, Octávio Pato, a history of the PCP since the time of the underground, parliamentary leader of the Communist Party in the Constituent Assembly, advanced 7.59% of the vote, under Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho, the coup strategist. April 25 (16.46%).

Three times the Communist candidates did not vote. The first was Carlos Brito in 1980, who left the party to support Ramalho Eanes; six years later, Ângelo Veloso left the race for the elections which gave Mário Soares the victory over Freitas do Amaral; and Jerónimo de Sousa, in 1996, to support Jorge Sampaio in the victory over Cavaco Silva.

When Cunhal asked the Communists to cover Soares’ face to vote for him

In 1985 and 1986, Portugal experienced the most contested presidential elections, between Mário Soares, leader of the PS and opponent to the Communists during the revolution, and Diogo Freitas do Amaral, founder of the CDS, and which also included Salgado Zenha, a story of socialists. .

They were two-round elections. In the first, the Communists featured Ângelo Veloso, a historic party leader and MP elected by Porto, who did not hit the ballot box to try to favor Salgado Zenha. But the vote dictated the passage to the second round of Soares e Freitas and the PCP had to organize a congress, in record time, a congress to formalize support for the former socialist leader. The same congress in which Álvaro Cunhal asked activists to vote for Soares even if they had to cover their faces on the ballot. “If you need to cover your face [de Soares no boletim de voto] with one hand and vote with the other, ”he asked.

The Communist presidential candidates have always been very close to the leaders. Carlos Carvalhas, who succeeded Álvaro Cunhal in 1992 as party leader, ran for president a year earlier, in 1991, in the presidential elections, and it is the best result ever for a PCP candidate in the race. in Belém – 12.92%.

In 2001, the Communist candidate was António Abreu, close to the leadership of the Carvalhas, adviser to the Lisbon hemicycle, which collected 5.16%. In the 2006 elections, Jerónimo de Sousa, the party’s general secretary for two years, came in fourth, with 8.64%.

In 2011, Francisco Lopes, deputy and member of the party leadership, was chosen, which received 7.14% of the vote. Five years ago, in the presidential elections with a record ten candidates, the Communists supported the former leader of the PCP in Madeira, Edgar Silva, who had 3.95% of the vote.

Six months from the end of the mandate of the current President of the Republic, there are already eight pre-candidates for the post of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, even if the name of one of them is still unknown, that of the PCP. They are the deputy André Ventura (Chega); lawyer and founder of the Liberal Initiative Tiago Mayan Gonçalves; the leader of the Republican Democratic Party (PDR), Bruno Fialho; Inspector of Finance Carl Bastos Borrões; BE MEP and leader Marisa Matias; former MEP and PS leader Ana Gomes; Vitorino Silva (better known as Tino de Rans); Former CDS activist Orlando Cruz and, on Saturday, the PCP-backed candidate will be known.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has not yet revealed whether he will be running again and, during his tenure, he postponed the deadline to announce his decision. In 2015, during the first presentation in Lisbon, he said he would announce if he would run again in the summer of this year, the president was already speaking in September and he was following the schedule. Now the ‘there for November’ decision is already referencing, meaning it will be just above the date you need to schedule the election, since you need to do it up to 60 days before the election. election – which since 1986 has taken place on the third or fourth Sunday in January.

