Quantum Information Processing Market 2019 Global Demand And Precise Outlook – Cambridge Quantum Computing, D-Wave Systems, Google, Microsoft

The Quantum Information Processing market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

In physics and computer science, quantum information is information that is held in the state of a quantum system. Quantum information is the basic entity of study in quantum information theory, and can be manipulated using engineering techniques known as quantum information processing. Much like classical information can be processed with digital computers, transmitted from place to place, manipulated with algorithms, and analyzed with the mathematics of computer science, so also analogous concepts apply to quantum information. While the fundamental unit of classical information is the bit, in quantum information it is the qubit.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Quantum Information Processing Market: 1QB Information Technologies, Airbus, Anyon Systems, Cambridge Quantum Computing, D-Wave Systems, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, QC Ware, Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Strangeworks, Zapata Computing and others.

Global Quantum Information Processing Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Quantum Information Processing Market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of Application , the Global Quantum Information Processing Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

Regional Analysis For Quantum Information Processing Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Quantum Information Processing Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

