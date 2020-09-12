The Kitchen of Desire | Megaphone

He still could not read or write and was already devouring pink rice. I remember the huge pot (in my eyes) of octopus rice. I loved it so much that for a few years I fell ill, even before my sister was born and tasted it. Since then, octopus rice is no longer part of the family menu.

I don’t really like mashed potatoes either (of course!). Even though the pie here at home was the best in the world. Especially that toasted egg crust on top. A delight!

It’s a bit like that with us. Each with its own dishes, spices, traditions.

In this year, which for most of us was more time at home, there were times when food marked. New traditions and new ways of marking the passing of the days. There were those who took picnics in the living room (and later abroad), those who stipulated meal days without a fork or knife, those who agreed to share the meal by video conference, those who roamed the kitchen. and those who almost despaired of it.

In the kitchen it’s like that, we mix (or cook) a little of what we live.

I found myself missing the octopus rice (of which I was fed up), the honey in the pastries, the homemade ice cream, the pot pie, the chocolate milk in the right place, the smell of fresh fish when it is baked, the new recipe the homemade cake tried to satisfy that “I really wanted something sweet”, the chestnut-peeling nights marathon (with half-burnt fingers), the unexpected gift of a candy brought “from the outside”.

In the kitchen, some are missing. In the flavors, the smells and the moments people are. Who lives in the kitchen and the house. Who shares the moments of “nourishing”.

But between cooking and desire, there is another interesting learning curve. In fact, this intimacy of our life that the kitchen reflects and which translates the identity is at the relational, family and social level, but it is (and should be more and more) also, at the environmental and contextual level. . You have to eat seasonally and also let yourself miss the time for cherries, sprouts, chestnuts, persimmons, carrots. Learning to miss cooking helps us learn to respect the taste of the times. It helps us exercise while we wait and feel the joy of the arrival of figs, tomatoes, apples, new potatoes and onions. In fact, it reminds us that if we look out the window (at home, in the car, on the train), we also miss the scenery, the temperature and the smells (of the sea or the damp earth, for example) .

From the preparation and transformation we can do in the kitchen, an inner and outer journey opens into the cycles of nature, times, relationships and what we can and should feel, smell, appreciate, taste. , share. I miss you.

The desire for octopus rice (which I got sick of once) is only a palpable transformation that the desire – so deep for those who are the cornerstones of our lives and who leave early – can go away. A desire that comes to the kitchen, if it was not so based on who we are.

However, feeling that homesickness and cooking can be linked and how much in them and we can make them is perhaps an exercise in rethinking, relearning and reusing the richness that 3H food (sustainability, health and flavor) has. In our lifes. Food that helps us in the process of happiness.

