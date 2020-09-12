Nilson Dourado launches his new album “Silêncio” live at Casa da Cerca | The music

The cycle of the Há Música na Casa da Cerca has skillfully resisted the restrictions of the pandemic and continues as it began: pre-recorded sessions in the gardens of the Casa da Cerca (Almada) and later transmission to the House’s Facebook, the night for which they were scheduled. Following Fogo Fogo, from the A Garota Não and Mário Franco Trio project, this Saturday is the turn of Nilson Dourado, a Brazilian singer and songwriter based in Portugal who will debut some of the songs from his new album, Silêncio, which will be released later this year. . The show is this Saturday, at 9:30 p.m., on the Facebook of Casa da Cerca and that of PÚBLICO (click here and follow the Facebook of PÚBLICO).

Born in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, on July 31, 1980, Nilson Dourado spent his childhood in a city in the interior of Bahia, returning at the age of 9 to the capital of São Paulo. The father, from Bahia, wanted to try his luck to come back to live in his town, but it didn’t work. “And I went to this family dance,” Nilson tells PÚBLICO. Music was already present in the family. “My maternal grandfather played the accordion, my mother always sang at home, she heard a lot of singers and radio singers, and my father plays several instruments, always self-taught. I grew up with the image of my father playing the guitar or whatever instrument he had ever had. The son followed in his footsteps, with a self-taught start, trying out the instruments that were there. “The first was the guitar. And percussion has always been a natural parallel for me, I have always played a lot of percussion instruments, in fact Brazilian music depends a lot on it.

But then he graduated in Caipira viola at the Universidade Livre de Música – Tom Jobim, in São Paulo, also learning piano, drums and clarinet, among other instruments. In addition to arrangement, harmony, composition and singing. The course led him to create his own home studio in 2006, due to previous work: “Around 2000 I started working with Companhia de Dança Contemporânea e Teatro and with this project I acquired a bit of this contract. with the composition of soundtracks and with various instruments, exploring musical textures that were not exactly songs.

After integrating as soloist the Orquestra Paulistana de Viola Caipira and groups like Núcleo Omstrab, Guroovie and Trinca-Ferro Trio, Nilson Dourado recorded in Brazil a first solo album, Sabiá (2012), released while he was already in Portugal . “This record has an interesting history in this Brazil-Portugal relationship. With the work of music production, I started to move away from song, which had been my entry into music territory. But when I arrived in Portugal, in reverse, in 2009 (because Brazil was in the ascension phase), because of the need to breathe new air, I came with my partner for a season and we returned in São Paulo in 2011, when I recorded the album. During this period, when I started having a time that I did not have before in São Paulo, I go back to my materials, the things that had been left in the drawer, I resume writing and I gradually come back to the song. And when I come back to Brazil, I take a series of songs and need to record at that time. In addition to a partnership with Tiganá Santana, a singer and songwriter from Salvador da Bahia.

The new album, Silêncio, started working on it two years ago and is expected to be released until December. “I started working on it in 2018, although it brings songs that were written before that.” The title song, Silêncio, was even composed at the end. “I had all the other ready and this one came to the studio.” Nilson Dourado explains the title and the album this way: “This album reflects silence in some of its most diverse layers. Leaving the more literal concept of the word, because silence in its absolute form does not exist. We still have noise, sound. From the sea, from the air, even from our mind. We don’t have mental silence, there is a whole component of unconscious or even conscious noise. Now, I feel that this album sums up, from my point of view, my sensitivity as an artist, musician and creator, some examples that silence can come to represent. Sometimes in a more philosophical way, sometimes in a more descriptive way or in a more dreamlike process. Silence is yet another state in which we place ourselves and access other layers of ourselves.

The album has a new partnership with Tiganá Santana (in the song Estelar) and has the participation of musicians such as Francisco Pellegrini (at the piano) or the Portuguese singer Susana Travassos, who sings with Nilson Dourado on the last track of the disc, Presença .

With Nilson Dourado (voice and guitar), author of all the compositions presented, there are five musicians: Katerina L’Dokova (piano), Walter Areia (double bass), Ruca Rebordão (percussion), Diogo Duque (trumpet and flute) and Raquel Reis (cello).

The cycle of Música na Casa da Cerca will run until December, with one concert per month, followed by Mad Nomad, on the 26th, Luís Fernandes and Baltazar Molina.

