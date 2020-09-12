After fire in Moria camp: Norbert Röttgen wants to bring 5,000 refugees to Germany – politically

The applicant for the CDU presidency, Norbert Röttgen, reiterates his demand that Germany quickly take in 5,000 people from the burned down Greek refugee camp Moria.

“5000 fewer people would alleviate the situation in Greece considerably. It is our Christian Democratic claim to politics that we are now helping, ”said the foreign policy expert and former Federal Environment Minister of the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. If possible, other European countries should help distribute the 5,000 refugees.

Röttgen does not see the danger of a pull as in the refugee crisis of 2015, when nearly 900,000 migrants came to Germany largely unchecked. “We are now in a completely different situation: there is better protection of the external borders and agreements with other states.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

If Germany were to act on a humanitarian basis in an exceptional situation, “then we must make it clear that there is no signal of that. We can do that too ”, says Röttgen. About his directive, he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “We must reflect on the strength of our principles of responsibility – and we must not be afraid of human action.”

Seehofer wants “quick solution for families with children”

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday that Germany has taken in a total of 1.73 million asylum seekers since 2015. Currently, 300 to 400 people enter the country every working day. “We are approaching the pinnacles of the past again.”

Nevertheless, according to Seehofer, the federal government is working to quickly take in more migrants from Moria. “Personally, I think it is very important that we quickly find a solution for families with children,” he said Friday evening.

Seehofer announced in the morning that ten European countries are participating in the admission of 400 unaccompanied minors. A large part – 100 to 150 each – is occupied by Germany and France. (dpa)