Jorge Palma celebrates “70 Voltas ao Sol” with a moonlight concert | The music

Jorge Palma returns to work with an orchestra, this time with a 14-element ensemble, conducted by conductor Cesário Costa, with arrangements by pianists and composers Filipe Melo and Filipe Raposo. Cristina Branco, a longtime friend, will also sing with him. The concert, intended to celebrate its 70th anniversary, will take place this Saturday in a modest place in Lisbon, broadcast at 9:30 p.m. on the artist’s social networks, CML and EGEAC.

