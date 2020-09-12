“We came up with a good Willem”: the Taliban and the Afghan government are holding peace talks – politically

Nearly two decades after the US-led military invasion of Afghanistan, intra-Afghan peace talks have started in Qatar. Taliban and Afghan government delegations gathered in Doha on Saturday for an opening ceremony.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the parties to the conflict to seize the historic moment and protect the peace process. “We hope this chapter is a chapter of reconciliation and progress and not just another chronicle of tears and bloodshed,” said Pompeo, who was invited to Doha.

The chairman of the Afghan Supreme Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, described the beginning of the peace talks in Doha as a moment that will go down in Afghanistan’s history as the end of violence. “We have come here with good will and good intentions to end the 40-year bloodshed and to achieve rural and lasting peace,” Abdullah said.

Taliban deputy chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said the militant group will continue the peace negotiations fairly. “We want Afghanistan to have a positive relationship based on mutual respect in the region and with other countries in the world,” said Baradar.

Both teams of 21 had meticulously prepared in recent weeks. The beginning of the talks was accompanied by great hope. The government has made a ceasefire a top priority, but experts doubt it will be implemented soon. On the outskirts of the event, it was repeatedly emphasized that there was still a lot of mistrust between the warring parties.

Trump recently announced another troop reduction

An agreement between the Taliban and the US at the end of February obliged the Islamists to start peace negotiations with Kabul. The United States wants to withdraw its soldiers; US President Donald Trump only announced a new troop reduction on Thursday.

Trump praises the current US election campaign to end the “endless wars.” The fact that the talks are now starting is the most important admission Americans have managed to get that the Taliban agreed in exchange for their pledge to withdraw.

The conflict in Afghanistan lasted brutally to the end. A prisoner exchange, which needed to build confidence before the talks, had caused considerable delays. Although the Taliban had not killed any NATO soldiers since the agreement with the US, they continue their fight against Afghan security forces intensively. For years, the Islamists had refused talks with Kabul, calling the government a “puppet of the West.” (dpa)