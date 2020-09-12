EU / China summit meets on Monday with economic tensions on the agenda – Observer

The European Union and China will meet at an extraordinary virtual summit on Monday, at a time when Europe is experiencing growing frustration over the lack of structural reforms in the Chinese economy, according to an analyst.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet by video call German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, respectively Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen.

An extraordinary EU / China summit was scheduled for September in Leipzig, Germany, but the Covid-19 pandemic led to its cancellation.

European and Chinese leaders had already met by video conference on June 22.

According to the agenda of the European Council, in addition to economic and trade relations, the meeting will be devoted to climate change, “other international issues of concern”, as well as the response to the pandemic.

The EU is negotiating a potential investment deal with China to protect European trade interests in the world’s second-largest economy.

Negotiations for the deal, which would make it easier, for example, for European investors to buy stakes in Chinese companies, with a view to making the relationship reciprocal, have been going on for several years, fueling the frustration of European leaders and a ” change of attitude “vis-à-vis China, French synologist François Godement told Lusa.

The advisor for Asia at the Institut Montaigne in Paris said the European Union (EU) has moved from an “exaggerated belief” that involvement with China “would by itself bring change and integration” to a posture of “caution and challenge”, aimed at ensuring that “your interests are not directly contested by China”.

Part of that frustration is due to the lack of structural reforms in China’s economy, which has already resulted in a trade and technology war between Beijing and Washington.

“This is a fundamental admission by the EU about the lack of reform and openness in China. This is really the Xi Jinping era, ”said the analyst, referring to the current Chinese president, who has reversed decades of economic reform and strengthened the Chinese Communist Party’s grip on the economy.

“The demands of the Europeans are structural: free the Chinese market from subsidies, open up public markets and services”, summarizes the French synologist.

Europe’s change of position is however done with more discretion than in the United States, which has started to define China as its “main threat”, betting on a strategy to contain Chinese ambitions on all fronts.

Brussels has, in recent years, adopted several “defensive measures”, including the creation of a filtering mechanism for foreign investments and another to stop hostile acquisitions during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The European Commission has also advised member states to apply “relevant restrictions” to providers deemed “at high risk” on fifth generation (5G) mobile networks, including exclusion from their markets to avoid risks ” critics ”, in an allusion to the Chinese telecommunications group Huawei.

“Europe does not follow the changes in strategy of the American administration under [Donald] Asset. It doesn’t sound so hostile or aggressive. These defensive measures were taken without naming China, ”Godement noted.

The analyst, however, said that despite the disagreement between the two sides of the Atlantic on several issues, the current US administration has made an effort to form a common front against Beijing.

“In many other areas, the alliance needs to be recreated, but when it comes to China, there is a heated discussion,” he said.

“The Chinese are good at what I would call contractual concessions, like freebies, to advance their agenda, but not structural concessions,” he said.

“The problem is that [estas concessões] they are only intended for partners in a position of strength, and not for those where they feel weak, ”he said.