State of the Union dominates European Parliament “ return ” marked by Covid-19 – Observer

The first State of the Union speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is the culmination of next week’s plenary session of the European Parliament, ‘transferred’ from Strasbourg to Brussels due to of Covid-19.

Inaugurated by the former President of the Commission, José Manuel Durão Barroso, in 2010, the speech on the State of the Union became the “ poster ” of the plenary sessions in September, the “ return ” after the summer vacation, being the occasion for the executive The community and MEPs discuss the main challenges and priorities for the next 12 months, and this year the Covid-19 pandemic is the unmissable theme.

The European response to the Covid-19 crisis is expected to dominate Von der Leyen’s speech on Wednesday, at a time when the pandemic remains very present, as evidenced by the fact that, for the first time, the State of the Union no does not take place in Strasbourg.

The decision, badly received by the French authorities, was taken last Tuesday by the European Parliament because the Bas-Rhin region was classified as a “red zone”, or at high risk of contagion. Strasbourg has not hosted a plenary session since February.

In addition to being very present in the State of the Union debate, the covid-19 crisis also dominates a large part of the session’s agenda, with MEPs voting on a legislative opinion on resources. clean, an essential part of the Stimulus Fund approved by leaders last July, and to debate and vote on a resolution on how to improve member states’ coordination in the face of the pandemic, as a common criterion for restrictions on the pandemic. free circulation.

The session, which will take place between Monday and Thursday, will also be the scene of a series of debates on the main topics of “ extra-covid ” news, namely in terms of foreign policy, such as the tension between the Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, the situation in Belarus, Lebanon and even Russia, in light of the poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny, all on Tuesday.

On Thursday, concluding a very busy agenda, the European Parliament will debate and adopt a resolution on the humanitarian situation in northern Mozambique, namely in the province of Cabo Delgado, the scene of attacks by terrorist groups since October 2017, which has has already caused the death of at least 1,059 people in almost three years, in addition to the destruction of various infrastructures.

The debate, which is also expected to address the support that the EU should provide, comes after several Portuguese MEPs warned of the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in the province of Cabo Delgado, leading the EP to include this point in the agenda, in the context of debates on cases of violations of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.