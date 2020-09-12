Dispute over admission of migrants from Moria: Claudia Roth accuses Seehofer of “total failure” – politics

In the dispute over the admission of migrants from the burned down Greek camp Moria, the Vice-President of the Bundestag, Claudia Roth, strongly attacks the Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU). “Horst Seehofer’s announcement that only between 100 and 150 minors from Moria will be admitted to Germany is a total failure of the Interior Minister,” said the Green politician of the Augsburger Allgemeine.

The commitment represents only a fraction of the offers to accept nearly 180 municipalities and several federal states. “With his rejection, Seehofer makes himself partly responsible for the inhuman suffering on the doorstep of Europe,” Roth criticized.

It is now Prime Minister Angela Merkel’s turn. “I expect the Chancellor to use her policy-making authority and allow for generous acceptance in Germany.” If other EU member states join in, that would be a good sign, Roth said. But the Federal Republic must now take the first courageous step.

Meanwhile, candidate for the CDU presidency, Norbert Röttgen, has reiterated his demand that Germany quickly take 5,000 people from the burned down Greek refugee camp Moria.

“5000 fewer people would alleviate the situation in Greece considerably. It is our Christian Democratic claim to politics that we are now helping, ”said the foreign policy expert and former Federal Environment Minister of the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. If possible, other European countries should help distribute the 5,000 refugees.

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) applies for the presidency of the CDU Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

Röttgen does not see the danger of a pull as in the refugee crisis of 2015, when nearly 900,000 migrants came to Germany largely unchecked. “We are now in a completely different situation: there is better protection of the external borders and agreements with other states.”

If Germany were to act on a humanitarian basis in an exceptional situation, “then we must make it clear that there is no signal of that. We can do that too ”, says Röttgen. About his directive, he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “We must reflect on the strength of our principles of responsibility – and we must not be afraid of human action.”

Seehofer wants “quick solution for families with children”

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday that Germany has taken in a total of 1.73 million asylum seekers since 2015. Currently, 300 to 400 people enter the country every working day. “We are approaching the pinnacles of the past again.”

Nevertheless, according to Seehofer, the federal government is working to quickly take in more migrants from Moria. “Personally, I think it is very important that we quickly find a solution for families with children,” he said Friday evening.

Seehofer announced in the morning that ten European countries are participating in the admission of 400 unaccompanied minors. A large part – 100 to 150 each – is occupied by Germany and France. (dpa)