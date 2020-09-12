Germany’s oldest Portuguese-language bookstore turns 40 – Observer

TFM – The Portuguese Language Book Center, Germany’s oldest, turns 40, under threat from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but still receiving orders.

“In March and April, it wasn’t easy,” said owner Petra Noack, explaining that despite the five-week closure, “there were still orders, either by phone or through the official page of the bookstore ”.

Although not the best year for celebrations, the situation stabilized in May and, in this space, in the city of Frankfurt, where in addition to books, music and films in Portuguese, the atmosphere is optimistic.

“What is needed right now is personal contact at the events we usually organize here, in the bookstore or, for example, at the Frankfurt Book Fair. We used to participate, but this year we decided to be just a virtual exhibitor, ”Petra Noack told Lusa agency.

The offer, from all Portuguese-speaking countries, also includes Portuguese wine, books in German by Portuguese-speaking authors, manuals for learning Portuguese and its own publications.

“Portuguese language and literature continue to represent a niche market in Germany, as language teaching, with few exceptions, is not part of the curriculum of schools in the country. What we are trying to do, and I think with some success over the years, is to generate public interest, ”said the owner, citing literary events and attendance at fairs as an example. delivered.

TFM – Portuguese Language Book Center, was founded in May 1980 by Teo Ferrer de Mesquita. Petra Noack, a romance graduate from the University of Leipzig, with a specialization in book and media sciences at the University of Frankfurt, started working at the bookstore in 1998 as an intern. Since April 2014, she is the owner.

“The objective of Teo Ferrer de Mesquita was, from the first moment, to disseminate Portuguese-speaking cultures. For this reason, it was not established only in the bookstore. In collaboration with partners such as “Alte Oper”, the Frankfurt Municipal Library, the German Library or the Frankfurt Book Fair, he has organized concerts, exhibitions and readings with Brazilian, Portuguese, Angolan and Mozambican authors. », He described.

TFM’s activity goes beyond Frankfurt, with initiatives in Hamburg, Hanover or Berlin, among other German cities.

“TFM was and continues to be a very interesting project. It takes a lot of energy and enthusiasm, but we have managed to realize many interesting projects and events, with authors such as José Saramago, José Eduardo Agualusa, Ondjaki and Isabela Figueiredo, among others. It is also a very rewarding job, ”admitted Petra Noack.

Bookstore customers range from German interested in learning Portuguese, Portuguese speakers in Germany looking for literature and music in their language, to schools and universities and other bookstores that sell books in foreign languages.