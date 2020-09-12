Parents Are Not Eternal, But They Stay Forever | Megaphone

It is 9 pm, the clock is pointing at a perfect angle and without fail the phone calls. Everyday. It’s my mother. He asks us at the same time that he reveals the details of the news, the prices of the supermarkets, the freshness of the fruits, the coat of Júlia and the results of our club. Sometimes it lists the last who left and those who were born. It always amazes with the coldness of the politicians, with the madness of Trump, the media cases and the weather.

On this side, an exhausted girl, consumed by a million tasks. Don’t absorb, but listen. Sometimes he finds everything wonderfully small, the last bastion of a slowly passing time, with definite seasons and marked dates, a lunar calendar. Marmalade in the fall, creamy cinnamon milk in winter, strawberries only in spring, iced lemon tea in summer … Before the spelling agreement, networks, volatile and portable values.

A father’s chest always lives in anxiety, never settles, never breaks free from restlessness. He goes into tachycardia when called from school on exam day over his first girlfriend. On the highest flights and on trail adventures.

Between yawns, the temptation to hang up. I mentally repeat “one day you will miss hearing it”. One day we will all regret being righteous and only children. To have someone who really cares, who has their heart on their body at all times, who waits for a call to sleep, who remembers our coat and cuddles us at bedtime, who fills our mouths with pride and still sees us as the smartest and the most beautiful.

A father’s chest always lives in anxiety, never settles, never breaks free from restlessness. He goes into tachycardia when called from school on exam day over his first girlfriend. On the highest flights and on trail adventures.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

He had long listened to a letter from a girl in her father’s coffin. It was the pain of death in every word but love in every syllable. A desire that hadn’t even started yet but grew with each paragraph. A farewell that is not a farewell. A break that is not a break. An end which is not an end. A few months later, he confessed to me that the pain does not diminish, on the contrary it is chronic. It is in every empty chair, in every room, on this special date, in the silence that is not filled. I thought.

Julia spent months watching over her mother’s sleep, all the sighs, all the misfortunes. She didn’t leave the headboard until she felt stronger and more secure. Because there are still children like that, who surrender, who cancel each other out, who pay double the pain of childbirth, the bread divided into uneven pieces. From children who pass to adults and parents who become children in the incomprehensible inversion of life.

Paulo lost them both close to 40 but that does not diminish the lack they make. In every feat he doesn’t celebrate with them, the loneliness of his knees, the times he becomes a boy again, doesn’t soften with age. It is for such memories that I record my mother’s laughter in me every day. Because although we know that parents are not eternal, they stay with us forever.

continue reading