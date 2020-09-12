Tensions in the South Pacific: How Australia and China Compete for Influence in the South Pacific – Politics

One photo might be enough to reveal a lot about Chinese politics in the South Pacific. One of these photos was taken in late August when the Chinese ambassador to the island republic of Kiribati was photographed walking over the back of a group of residents. What was part of a welcome ceremony also shows how important China has long attached to the island nations of the South Pacific – and the influence Beijing has there. China has been pursuing a foreign policy with its wallet for years, provides cheap loans and invests in local infrastructure.

Between 2011 and 2019, US $ 1.62 billion flowed from Beijing to the island states. Two of them, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, have recently given up diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Another, Vanuatu, made headlines in Australia in 2018 when it was said that China was building a military port there. Tensions in the region are mounting.

While the dispute over borders and resources off the Chinese coast in Europe is closely followed, Beijing is extending its influence in the South Pacific largely unnoticed. In Australia and New Zealand, however, developments are viewed with suspicion. “In both countries, the advance of China is seen as a threat,” says Patrick Köllner, researcher at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies in Hamburg, the Tagesspiegel. He also says, “The pandemic is accelerating competition in the region.” The enormous but sparsely populated world region between Indonesia and Kiribati is increasingly becoming a geopolitical plaything.

Tensions between states are growing

Until the outbreak of the pandemic, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid little attention to diplomacy. “Covid-19 has shown that our international order is more important than ever,” he recently told his Secretary of State Marise Payne. At a stage where the United States is no longer living up to its international responsibility under Trump, Australia certainly does not want to fall into a Chinese world order.

In connection with a cyber attack on political and financial organizations, Morrison recently spoke of being behind a “highly developed state cyber actor” – the statement was clearly addressed. The fact that the last two accredited Australian journalists had to leave China this week is heightening tensions.

Morrison doesn’t want to stand by while Beijing continues to expand its influence in the region. Most recently, he announced that he would spend billions in the military and invest New Zealand. In June Australia and India signed an agreement giving them reciprocal access to military bases. “The importance is clearly security policy, because the agreements also serve to contain China,” says Köllner. The Quad Forum, an association between Australia, India, Japan and the US, will also gain in importance.

Australia remains the largest donor in the region

But the South Pacific island groups are no less important to Australia. Like China, Australia has been providing medical supplies to states since the start of the pandemic. The Australian government has just increased its development aid for the region to about $ 1.4 billion, Köllner writes in a recent newspaper, and the country is laying an internet cable to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. Billions were raised for infrastructure projects and obtaining export credits.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government has also increased its development aid to the region in recent years. “Australia, however, remains the region’s largest donor, providing about 45 percent of the total official development assistance reached there,” says Köllner. “Australia’s credibility in the region has its limits, however.”

What Köllner is tackling has a lot to do with Australia’s climate policy. Morrison, who brought a chunk of coal to parliament in 2017 to help export the commodity, is not considered a fighter against climate change. For a long time, the prime minister found it difficult to even witness the record heat and massive forest fires at the beginning of the year due to climate change.

“Climate policy is in any case a mortgage”

The economically weak island states further north are more threatened by climate change, if only from sea level rise. Australia’s coal policy does not inspire confidence. “The government’s climate policy is definitely a mortgage,” says Köllner. In contrast, in New Zealand, no security policy document has been published since 2018 without reference to climate change. Köllner also says: “The interest from China is great for the island states.” It gives them opportunities and makes them more independent.

Unlike Australian and New Zealand money, Chinese money does not contain teachings about democracy either. If you break with Taiwan in favor of China, when in doubt, opt for the greater economic potential – the resulting dependencies are not always immediately noticeable. Australia and New Zealand also find it difficult to be on an equal footing. “Strong exchanges between governments and NGOs can help improve understanding of the region. But it is not a substitute for an eye-level exchange, ”says Köllner.