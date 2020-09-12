Covid-19: Publication of contingency rules in mainland Portugal | Coronavirus

The emergency situation in mainland Portugal until September 30 determines a limit of ten people for agglomeration purposes and four people in restaurants, cafes and pastry shops within 300 meters of schools or universities.

The new rules, published Friday evening in the online edition of the Diário da República, are set out in a resolution of the Council of Ministers (n ° 70-A / 2020) which “renews the exceptional and specific measures applicable, namely to activities retail establishments, service provision, catering establishments and access to public services and buildings, as well as the remaining additional and exceptional measures necessary to interrupt the chains of transmission of the covid-19 disease ”.

Among the new measures adopted, the application, throughout the national territory, of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in service stations is determined. From 8 p.m., its sale in points of sale, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, is prohibited.

The geographical extension of the contingency level to the whole of the country also determines that the limit of ten people for the purpose of agglomeration of people becomes applicable throughout the national territory.

On the other hand, “the possibility of fixing the opening hours of establishments in the respective geographical area, even limited to certain limits – from 8:00 pm, is also applicable throughout the national territory. at 11 pm – and with the favorable opinion of the local health authority and security forces ”.

“In all restaurants, cafes and pastry shops located within a radius of 300 meters from an educational establishment or a higher education establishment, the maximum limit of four people per group is set,” we read in the resolution published in Journal de la République.

The resolution states that in “food courts”, there is a maximum limit of four people per group “, while” the limit of ten people also applies in catering establishments or similar “.

There are also “specific work organization rules applicable to the metropolitan areas of Lisbon and Porto, determining, namely, the compulsory adoption of measures to prevent and mitigate the risks associated with the covid-19 disease pandemic” .

This resolution “renews the exceptional and specific measures applicable, namely, to the activities of retail establishments, to the provision of services, to catering establishments and to access to services and public buildings, as well as additional measures and exceptional remaining essential to the interruption of the chains of transmission ”of covid-19.

In this statement of the emergency situation, in the context of the new coronavirus pandemic, the government recognizes that “the reality experienced in Portugal justifies the adoption of more restrictive measures than those taken in the weeks that took place. have preceded “.

Indeed, “on the one hand, there is an increase in new daily cases of contagion of the disease”. On the other hand, “with the start of the school year and the expected increase in the number of people in circulation, particularly on public transport in densely populated areas, we would also expect that in the absence of more restrictive measures, there is an increase in cases of contagion ”.

The resolution now published in Diário da República states that “patients with covid-19 and those infected with SARS-CoV-2 remain in compulsory detention, at their home or in another place defined by the health authorities”, as well as as “citizens for whom the health authority or other health professionals have determined active surveillance”.

In terms of employment, the resolution stipulates that “the employer must ensure that the worker has adequate health and safety conditions to prevent the risk of contagion resulting from the pandemic of the covid-19 disease, and may, in particular, adopt the teleworking scheme ”.

<< Without prejudice to the possibility of adopting the teleworking scheme under the general conditions provided for by the Labor Code, this scheme is compulsory when required by the worker, regardless of the employment relationship and whenever the functions in question allow it< lorsque >> the worker, by certification if you are covered by the exceptional protection plan for immunocompromised and chronically ill patients ”.

The teleworking system is compulsory, “whatever the employment relationship and whenever the functions in question allow it, when the physical spaces and the work organization do not allow compliance with the guidelines of the SGD and the Authority. working conditions in this area, to the strictest extent necessary ”.

“In situations where the teleworking regime is not adopted under the conditions provided for by the Labor Code, it can be implemented, within the maximum limits of the normal working period and with respect for the right to daily rest. and weekly provided for by law or in an applicable collective labor regulation, preventive measures and mitigation of risks related to the pandemic of the covid-19 disease ”, states the Diário da República.

The new rules state that “private vehicles with a capacity of more than five seats may not drive, unless all occupants belong to the same household, with two-thirds of their capacity, and occupants must wear a mask or a visor “.

In mainland Portugal, places open to the public are required to guarantee a maximum occupancy rule of 0.05 people per square meter of surface, with the exception of establishments providing services.

These establishments must adopt “measures guaranteeing a minimum distance of two meters between persons” and ensure that “persons remain in space only for the time strictly necessary”.

In terms of hygiene rules, places open to the public must guarantee that “the provision of the service and the transport of products must be carried out in compliance with the necessary hygiene rules defined by the DGS”.

“Economic operators must promote the daily and periodic cleaning and disinfection of spaces, equipment, objects and surfaces with which there is intense contact”, as well as “cleaning and disinfection, before and after each use or interaction by the customer, automatic payment terminals (TPA), equipment, objects, surfaces, products and utensils in direct contact with customers ”.

Retail stores or service providers are responsible for “ensuring the availability of disinfectant solutions for the skin, for workers and customers, at all entrances and exits of establishments, as well as indoors, in suitable for disinfection in accordance with with the organization of each space ”.

With regard to opening hours, establishments cannot open before 10 a.m., with the exception of “hairdressing salons, barbers, beauty salons, restaurants and the like, cafeterias, tea rooms and the like, self-catering. schools and technical control centers. vehicles, as well as gymnasiums and gymnasiums ”.

“Establishments close between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and the closing time, within this interval, as well as the opening time, can be fixed by the mayor of the city with territorial jurisdiction on a favorable opinion from the health authority local and security forces. “.

The resolution also states that “retail or service establishments must give priority to healthcare professionals, elements of the security, protection and rescue forces and services, the armed forces and service personnel. welfare “.

The new rules prohibit “the holding of celebrations and other events involving an agglomeration of people of more than ten people, unless they belong to the same household”.

According to the rules applicable to air traffic and airports, “passengers on flights from countries to be defined by decree of members of the Government responsible for the fields of foreign affairs, national defense, internal administration, health and of civil aviation, must present, upon departure, proof of having performed a molecular test by RT-PCR to detect an infection by SARS-CoV-2 with a negative result, carried out within 72 hours before the ‘time of departure, under penalty of being refused to board the aircraft and enter the national territory ”.

ANA “must carry out, in the Portuguese international airports that it manages, an infrared check of the body temperature of all passengers arriving on the national territory”.

Passengers subjected to a temperature control of 38 ° C or more “should immediately be directed to an appropriate space for the repetition of the body temperature measurement, and such passengers, if the assessment of the situation warrants, should be subjected to molecular RT-PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection ”.

Regarding fairs and markets, the new rules state that “for each fair or market there must be an emergency plan for covid-19 disease, prepared by or approved by the competent local authority” .

The new rules state that “public services preferentially maintain face-to-face service by appointment, as well as continuity and strengthening of service delivery through digital media and contact centers with citizens and companies ”.

Football matches will continue to be “without an audience”.

In order to protect residents of residential structures for the elderly, the integrated continuing care units of the National Integrated Continuing Care Network and other responses dedicated to the elderly, as well as to children, young people and people with disabilities, “self-monitoring symptoms of the disease by professionals assigned to these units and their regular screening in order to identify suspected cases early ”.

Tests will be carried out on all residents, if a positive case is detected in a contact, and “visits to users are authorized, with respect for the rules defined by the DGS, and the assessment of the need to suspend them for a limited duration and depending on the situation. specific epidemiological study, in collaboration with the local health authority ”.

