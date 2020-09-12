Toots Hibbert, father of “reggae”, has died | The music

He was the first to use the word “reggae” in a song (Do The Reggay, 1968) and, rightly so, one of the very first icons of the genre that he sponsored. Toots Hibbert, legendary frontman of Jamaican Toots & The Maytals, who in the ’60s and’ 70s helped revolutionize the artistic identity of the city of Kingston, died on Friday at the age of 77, the family confirmed. The cause of death has not yet been officially revealed, but Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner claims the artist was admitted to hospital with symptoms of covid-19.

