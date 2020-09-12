Afghanistan, Taliban Government Begin Historic Peace Talks | Afghanistan

Representatives of the Afghan and Taliban governments begin historic peace talks in Doha, Qatar this weekend. The goal is to reach a power-sharing agreement that will end years of war – the one the United States entered after the September 11, 2001 attacks 19 years ago – that destroyed the country. and caused millions of people. refugees, displaced people and dead.

These peace talks take place as US troops phase out from Afghanistan, after a deal the US struck with Taliban leaders in February that pressured the Kabul government to release 5,000 prisoners. of the Islamic Fundamentalist Group – which only happened more recently.

But violence continues to be a part of Afghan daily life – attacks, mainly directed against Shiite minorities, carried out by ISIS’s branch in the country, continue to occur, and the Taliban have not put the attacks aside. and the assassinations in the capital, Kabul, and neighboring towns, says The New York Times.

The goal, critics of the process say, would be to force the Afghan government to sit at the negotiating table with the gun in the head.

“It is up to you to choose the political system you want,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the opening ceremony for negotiations, which will not begin until Sunday. It will take hard work, with sacrifice, but it is possible to have lasting peace, the US official said.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation and head of the Kabul delegation, announced that he would propose a “humanitarian ceasefire” at the start of negotiations. “We have come with good intentions to end 40 years of war and achieve peace for the whole country,” he said.

The deputy head of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, assured that his side would participate in the talks “in all sincerity” and called for calm and patience.

The Taliban focused on withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan – they were the ones who ruled when the US invaded the country in search of Osama bin Laden in 2001 – and offered no further plans for Afghanistan, aside from defending an “Islamic government”.

This provokes strong reactions, because when they ruled in the 1990s, they severely restricted civil liberties and the rights of women and minorities.

The constant state of war has made Afghanistan an extremely poor country: around 90% of the population live below the poverty line, on less than two dollars a day, according to the New York Times, citing the former president Ashraf Ghani the World Bank.

