How COVID-19 Impacting on Intelligent Process Automation Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Segmentation Application with top key players like Blue Prism, UiPath, Crowd Computing Systems, Inc., Accelirate Inc. and EMC Corporation

Intelligent process automation is one of the new technologies that change the way data is processed, stored and managed. Market Research Future has published a market report that predicts that global intelligent process automation will grow at a CAGR of 38% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The market is in its infancy and is expected to prosper by the end of 2023, reaching approximately $ 800 million.

The Intelligent Process Automation Market has many benefits in optimizing your organization. In a competitive and highly efficient global economy, IPA offers a variety of solutions that can be utilized. Intelligent process automation largely consists of several key technologies such as robot process automation, machine learning / advanced analysis, smart workflow, cognitive agents and natural language generation.

Top key player profiled in this report: Blue Prism, UiPath, Crowd Computing Systems, Inc., Accelirate Inc., EMC Corporation, OpenText Corp., SAP SE, Lexmark International, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., IBM Corporation, and Salesforce.com Inc.etc.

Each plays an important role in intelligent process automation. Smart workflow, for example, is a useful tool for tracking work in end-to-end processes in real time. Meanwhile, machine learning / advanced analysis helps identify patterns of data. The advent of AI and IoT has had a major impact on the IPA market. Increased demand for higher development of connected devices and automation of the workplace has simplified the time-consuming process.

The market is in the early stages. The global intelligent process automation market faces several challenges, such as lack of expertise in IPS. Moreover, there are several operational problems with the implementation process that limits growth. However, the ongoing development of IPA technology and raising awareness of next-generation solutions will not only ease the challenges facing the market, but also create future market opportunities.

Intended Audience:

Associations, Organizations, Forums, And Alliances

Cloud Service Providers

Customer Experience Solution Providers

Government Bodies and Departments

Intelligent Process Automation Companies

Intelligent Process Automation Providers

Technical Universities

System Integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional Service Providers

Research and Development Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Solution Providers

Technology Standards Organizations

Technology Investors

The global market for the Intelligent Process Automation market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Geographic analysis of the intelligent process automation market applies to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions. Due to technological advances, North America is expected to become a major region during the forecast period. The United States also has a wealth of manufacturing industries that implement intelligent process automation at its factories to make production processes more efficient. Also, due to the developed and well-established economy, companies in North America are mainly investing in research and development activities.

Table of Contents

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Intelligent Process Automation Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast

