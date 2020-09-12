Power struggle in the Union: CDU Vice President Julia Klöckner urges early agreement on party leadership – politics

CDU deputy chairman and federal agriculture minister Julia Klöckner is pushing for an early agreement in the competition for the CDU presidency – ahead of the scheduled party congress in December. “It would be best for our members if the three candidates for the party congress agree who will do it,” she told Tagesspiegel.

She would welcome “if we make the decision as planned,” Klöckner continued. “That would also be important, so that the new basic program also carries the handwriting of the new chairman.”

Former party leader Friedrich Merz, CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet are currently applying for the position of party leader.

“I still see the race for party leadership as open,” said Klöckner. “In my national association, for example, each of the three candidates has supporters. I therefore think that much will depend on how the speeches at the party congress in December are received by the delegates. “

Klöckner sees Spahn on the rise

When asked who benefited from the three candidates in the corona crisis in view of party members’ approval, Klöckner replied, “I think Jens Spahn has made a name for himself in a difficult situation.” All in all, the federal government gained confidence in the crisis. . “That is clear in the health sector, Jens Spahn.” The Federal Health Minister supports petitioner Laschet in the race for the CDU presidency – as part of a “team”.

According to Klöckner, the new party chairman must also claim candidacy for chancellor. “Anything else would be special,” said the party vice president. However, you decide together with the CSU. “I assume that all three candidates have already dialed Markus Söder’s phone number or vice versa.”

Animal welfare tax should come soon

On agricultural policy, Klöckner still hopes for a “cross-party and cross-faction” decision on an animal welfare tax during this legislature. Converted stables and other animal welfare services are funded with a supplement for meat and other animal products. “Of course it has to be clean in terms of European legislation”, Klöckner emphasizes.

A feasibility study is therefore investigating whether a surcharge of 40 cents per kilo of meat can also be levied on foreign goods. “If not, it will be more difficult for domestic goods if they are on the counter next to cheaper imports,” said the minister.

In the battle for billions in funding from Brussels for farmers, Klöckner wants to anchor environmental standards that are binding for all EU countries. This is to prevent environmental dumping. “One thing is clear: there will be no more money without conditions to be met. For the financial compensation payments from Brussels, farmers will have to meet more requirements in terms of environmental and climate protection, ”said Klöckner.