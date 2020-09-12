US budget with record 11-month deficit – Observer

The U.S. budget recorded a historic deficit of $ 3 trillion (€ 2.5 trillion) in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020, which ends this month, the U.S. Treasury said.

The October-August budget deficit is more than double the previous 11-month record of $ 1.37 billion (€ 1.16 billion) recorded in 2009, a period in which the government spent sums to get out of the “great recession” triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

With one month to go to the end of the 2020 budget year, which ends on September 30, the Congressional Budget Department forecast projects a record deficit this year of $ 3.3 billion, three times that of 2019.

The estimated value is 16 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and, if confirmed, will be the highest since 1945, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) informed today. ).

The CBO projects a deficit of 8.6% of GDP for 2021, a figure that was exceeded only twice between 1946 and 2019. As a result, US public debt is expected to end 2020 at 98% of GDP, compared to 79%. in 2019. and 35% in 2007.