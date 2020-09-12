The Peruvian Parliament opens the process of dismissal of President Vizcarra | Latin America

The Peruvian Parliament on Friday approved the opening of impeachment proceedings against President Martín Vizcarra, after the disclosure of documents that could implicate him in a corruption case.

The motion, submitted by multiple parties, required at least 52 votes to pass and trigger the formal withdrawal process, which has yet to be officially voted on. During the vote, 65 deputies voted for, 36 against and 24 abstained.

During the formal vote, which was not planned, it will take 87 votes to remove the Peruvian head of state. In this Avant plenary session, Vizcarra – in power since 2018 – will have the opportunity to defend himself before the deputies.

In the event of resignation, the Speaker of Parliament, Manuel Merino, will serve as interim president until the end of the current legislature, which ends at the end of July next year.

The initiation of the dismissal process had as a catalyst three audio recordings, shared with Peruvian MPs, in which Vizcarra is heard asking witnesses to hide the truth about the investigation into an alleged corruption case, linked to the hiring, by the Ministry of Culture, by a singer, producer and friend of the president, who raised suspicions about the embezzlement of public money.

The President of Peru asked the deputies “to analyze the situation with prudence and responsibility and to take the decision they deem appropriate”.

Thursday, after the broadcast of the recordings, the head of state declared, in a speech broadcast on television, that he was not going to resign, considering himself as the victim of a “conspiracy against democracy”.

The dismissal of the Peruvian president, seven months before the legislative and presidential elections, scheduled for next April, “can prove to be very risky”, warned political scientist Fernando Rospigliosi in statements to AFP, at a time when the country is dived. in a serious health and economic crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Martín Vizcarra assumed the presidency of Peru in March 2018, after having served as vice president of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who in turn resigned his post as head of state following a corruption scandal linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. .

The Peruvian president, who could no longer stand in the next elections, is expected to complete his term by the deadline set by law, July 28, 2021.

