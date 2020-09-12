Due to the African swine fever: China bans imports of the German pig farm

Following the first case of African swine fever (ASF) in Germany, China banned the import of German pork. The Chinese customs administration informed about it on Saturday. China is the largest consumer of pork from Germany.

Upon request on Saturday afternoon, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture stated that there was no corresponding letter from the Chinese side.

The ban came two days after an animal disease that is fatal to pigs but harmless to humans was first detected in a dead wild boar in Brandenburg near the Polish border.

China is the largest consumer of pork in the world. Given that it had to fight a massive outbreak of swine fever on its own since the end of 2018, the country has taken tough measures. More than 100 million animals died or had to be slaughtered in China last year.

The pig farmer was worried

This confirms one of the main concerns of pig farmers and the meat industry. A turning point in the Chinese market “would hit us very, very hard,” farmers president Joachim Rukwied told ZDF on Friday. According to its own previous information, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture is talking to several countries outside the EU about other business opportunities. The aim is to limit the ban on exports due to animal diseases to pig farmers from the affected German regions.

The site of a dead infected wild boar in Brandenburg is currently fenced off. A 12-kilometer-long mobile electric fence has been built in the core zone three kilometers around the site since Friday. The construction of the fence should be completed on Saturday, according to the affected districts of Spree-Neisse and Oder-Spree. (DPA)