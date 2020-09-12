Without news for 20 days, families of Hong Kong activists arrested in China plead for help – Observer

Family members of the group arrested in China 20 days ago on Saturday demanded to be allowed to send medicine or just talk to detainees, urging authorities to allow them access to lawyers and return to Hong Kong.

The appeal was made at a press conference in the semi-autonomous territory that brought together the mothers, fathers and siblings of six of the 12 pro-democracy activists detained on August 23 by the Chinese coast guard. , and which include the university student Tsz Lun Kok, with Portuguese Passport. The group was arrested on suspicion of “illegal crossing” while sailing by boat to Taiwan, where they are believed to be seeking political asylum.

Wearing balaclavas, sunglasses and masks to protect their identity, family members of detainees today demanded that Chinese authorities allow their family members access to lawyers of their choice, until here refused by the prison authorities, claiming in some cases that they had already done so. unofficial lawyers have been appointed by the Chinese state.

I can’t sleep since I heard the news [da detenção]. I am very worried […], I do not even know if he is still alive, “complained the mother of one of the detainees, according to the correspondent of the France-Presse (AFP) agency in Hong Kong, which published the statements on the social network Twitter.

In some cases, they said, they had been refused to send medications that loved ones depended on, such as antidepressants or asthma medication.

“Every morning he has to inhale his asthma medication,” the brother of one of the detained activists explained, saying that when he called the detention center in Shenzhen, China, to try to get him to deliver medication, an officer told her that her identity could not be verified by hanging up the phone.

In a statement read by Democratic Congressman James To, the mother of a 16-year-old inmate complained about not being able to sleep and only hopes her son can call and the lawyer he hired can meet with the miner in Shenzhen, according to the same source.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that the 12 detainees in Chinese territory had to respond to charges on the mainland before the region’s government could intervene, an announcement criticized by families today.

“I hope the government [de Hong Kong] can tell us what’s going on, ”appealed the mother of another detainee. “The more I read news, the more I am afraid,” he added.

The Hong Kong lawyer for the young man with a Portuguese passport told Lusa today that Tsz Lun Kok’s mother has been prescribed to attend the press conference, fearing it will harm her son, who is facing to charges related to participation in protests. democracy in the former British colony in 2019.

The lawyer, who asked not to be identified, remains without news from the Portuguese consulate in Macau and Hong Kong. “They say they follow [o caso], but the efforts they say they are making are far from satisfactory, ”he criticized, arguing that a consular representative should“ personally address the detention center in Shenzhen ”, rather than trying to contact the Chinese authorities by telephone.

Lusa again interviewed the Portuguese Foreign Ministry (MNE) on Friday to find out what steps had been taken to obtain information about the young man and if they had an answer, but Augusto Santos Silva’s office did not until ‘now not answered questions.

According to the Hoje Macau newspaper, which quotes a consular source, the consulate asked the Hong Kong Foreign Affairs Commission for information on Tsz Lun Kok’s state of health, warning against his right to medical assistance. a lawyer, but would not have received any response – information that this diplomatic post did not confirm to Lusa, referring all questions to the MNE.

The Hong Kong lawyer for the Portuguese and Chinese nationals told Lusa on September 4 that Chinese authorities had denied access to the family-mandated lawyer on mainland China, saying “the investigation into the case was not over “.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the United States was “deeply concerned” about the obstacles facing the detainees’ lawyers, the lack of information about their medical condition and the charges they face. . authorities to ensure a fair process.

Beijing’s national security law imposed on the former British colony on June 30 prompted several activists to seek refuge in the United Kingdom and Taiwan. The diploma punishes subversive activities, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with penalties of up to life in prison.