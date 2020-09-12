Angel Olsen tears up the spectacular package and gives us the truth | The music

Angel Olsen’s world wouldn’t fall apart if his songs were heard a little less and his name frequented the media cathedrals (blogs, websites, magazines and newspapers that never tire of weaving loops) of indie rock. To be fair, Angel Olsen is above all a voice of the country-folk lineage, armed with a distant charm, as if it had been stolen from Nashville’s second-level studios (would not belong to a popular faction) of the Mad Men era and planted in contemporary times without other contextualizations. It turns out that the so-called independent world is welcoming more and more – and with undisguised enthusiasm – new people with old souls, musicians who carry tradition with them and only accidentally connect to the air. time, proposing to set up a pedestal with a vintage treatment. .

continue reading