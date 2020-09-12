EU-China summit: this is how Brussels wants to defend itself against Beijing – politics

At the height of the Greek crisis, the port of Piraeus finally fell into Chinese hands. Due to the urgent need to raise money in Athens through privatizations in 2016, the Chinese shipping company Cosco took over most of the shares in the port of the Greek capital.

The then Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said at the time that Greece is “entering a new phase”. Meanwhile, the Beijing deal had far-reaching implications for the EU – the Greek port is now seen by the Chinese as an important trade hub.

The memory of the Piraeus takeover should resound when EU leaders – including Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) – meet this Monday for a video conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Over the past decade, the Chinese have succeeded in making the Greek trading port economically buoyant again.

But even then, there were warnings.

Warnings against a “divide and conquer” policy

For example, an analysis by the think tank “European Council on Foreign Relations” stated that China’s policy is to build special relationships with individual EU states and drive a wedge in the community according to the motto “divide and rule”.

Today the port of Piraeus is an important hub of the new Silk Road, through which Beijing aims to expand trade with Europe and Africa. However, Xi Jinping’s great geopolitical project has already had very specific effects on the common European foreign policy. Traditionally, EU countries have found it difficult to speak with one voice in this area. Due to the massive deployment of the Far East, it was easy for Greece to torpedo the EU’s efforts to show a clear advantage in view of the human rights situation in China.

Only in 2019 did the EU describe China as a “systemic rival”



Although objections to Beijing’s political influence were voiced in Europe as early as the middle of the last decade, it took some time after the Piraeus deal for the EU to develop a faster pace against China. Until then, the Middle Kingdom in Brussels was mainly seen as an enormous market. But in March 2019, the European Commission, led by its then boss Jean-Claude Juncker, presented a new strategy for dealing with Beijing. China, which had long since become a technology giant, was first referred to as a “systemic rival”.

The EU wants to better control takeovers

How the new competitive relationship with China could affect the legislative machinery of Brussels became clear last June. Three months ago, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager presented a proposal to protect European companies against takeovers. According to Vestager, massive state aid in countries outside the EU should not lead to European companies falling into the hands of companies from non-EU countries. This danger exists precisely in the corona crisis, which has put many companies on the local continent in a dangerous situation.

Vestager’s proposal is not explicitly aimed at China, but also at the two other major players from which most of the investment in the EU comes: Russia and the US. But especially for aggressively growing Chinese state-owned companies, it should be bad news if the EU can block takeovers in the near future, as the competition commissioner’s plan envisages.

The summit was originally supposed to take place in Leipzig

From the perspective of the European Union, the EU-China Summit, originally planned as a physical meeting in Leipzig before the onset of the pandemic, should first of all document that the community cannot be divided. When it comes to economic issues, according to the Brussels position, Beijing leaders should turn to the EU and not to the capitals of individual member states.

The fact that, with Chancellor Merkel, especially the head of government of the Member State that maintains particularly intensive economic relations with China, is taking part in the videoconference is not without irony. However, Merkel’s participation alongside President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the Council Charles Michel is related to the rotation in the community: Germany currently holds the six-month presidency of the community.

Hope for an investment deal by the end of the year

In substance, Monday’s virtual meeting will not least focus on the planned conclusion of an investment agreement that will facilitate market access for European companies in China. Before the start of the pandemic, there was still hope on the EU side that the agreement would be solemnly signed at the Leipzig summit, which has now been canceled. During the virtual meeting, EU leaders want to push for negotiations to be concluded by the end of the year. However, the talks have turned out to be difficult recently, with the EU demanding, among other things, that subsidies for Chinese state-owned companies should be reduced – but without result. A breakthrough is also not expected on the videos on Monday.

The talks are not only complicated by the brutal approach of the Beijing leadership in Hong Kong, which is increasingly being criticized in the EU. Last spring and the Chinese propaganda at the start of the corona crisis in individual EU countries have not been forgotten in the community. Because from Brussels’ point of view, Beijing’s support for the ailing health systems in Italy and Spain served one purpose: to make the EU look weak in public.