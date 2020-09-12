Former wrestling champion executed in Iran. Accused of murder, he had participated in demonstrations against the regime – Observer

Only 27-year-old former Iranian wrestling champion Navid Afkari was reportedly executed in his country for stabbing and murdering a man in 2018, during protests against repression and the autocratic character of the Iranian regime. The guarantor was one of the main judicial authorities in Farz province, Kazem Mousavi, who told Iranian national television that the sentence was applied at Adelabad prison in the southern city of Shiraz. -west of the country and in the province already mentioned.

The entire trial of Afkari, a prominent figure in one of Iran’s most popular sports, deserved criticism and warning from the international community. US President Donald Trump, for example, had asked Iran to spare the life of the fighter, not least because of doubts about the reliability of the prosecution and the alleged evidence of the Iranian regime. A well-known opponent of the autocratic Iranian regime, Afkari is identified by many of his supporters as a victim of political persecution.

According to the Arab News website, Iranian national television broadcast the wrestling fighter’s confession last week, giving the video the account that he was the perpetrator of the murder he was accused of. However, suspicions that he could have been coerced and coerced into confessing to the crime are compounded even by the recent revelation of an audio recording in which Afkari said he was being tortured inside the prison, according to the report. British BBC station. The Iranian authorities deny having tortured the fighter.

On Iranian national television, some documents from the police authorities – but obscured and illegible – were presented as evidence in a news segment, and the reasons for the murder were presented simply as a “personal dispute”, without further details.

The international organization World Players Association has previously called on Iran to be expelled from world sport if the execution is confirmed, also considering that the wrestler has become “unfairly a target” of the regime for participating in protests. opposition to the government. And Afkari’s defense ensures that, contrary to what the Iranian regime claims, there is no video recording to support the claim that Afkari was the perpetrator of the crime.