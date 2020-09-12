Costa Defends Extended Fund Management Agreement, Says Anyone Who Comes In For Good Is Welcome | PS

The secretary general of the PS warned this Saturday that the future of the country is not limited to the 2021 budget and that a broad political agreement on community funds is essential, the participation of which will be extended to “those who come for good “.

At the opening of the XIX Congress of the Federation of the District of Porto, in Matosinhos, António Costa warned that the country and the generations would not forgive if the Government wasted the unique opportunity to manage the financial resources at their disposal.

“This is why it is essential to have a broad political agreement for the use of these funds and this is why we say that it is not enough to discuss the budget for 2021, it is essential to discuss the budgets for 22, for 23, for the following years, but it is essential to discuss the recovery and resilience program of Portugal as well as the next financial framework of our country ”, defended the Prime Minister and leader of the PS.

For the socialist, the future of the country depends on the execution of the programs, so he warned: “Anyone who lives for good is welcome and we are counting on everyone to be able to move the country forward”.

The secretary general of the PS considers that the next multiannual financial framework constitutes a strategic opportunity of the utmost importance for the country, because, with the recovery and resilience program that will be presented next week, Portugal will have a “volume of capacity for financial investment such as it has not had since joining the European Union ”.

“It is not enough to look at the budget of each year to recover the country and to rebuild and take care of our future, the budget of the year is just that, the budget of the year, the revival of the country will require surely more than a year of work and our future has many years to come and therefore our bet cannot be limited to the State budget for 2021, but we need a more ambitious vision of the economic recovery of the country and especially of building a country that emerged from this crisis stronger, more modern, more prosperous, with less inequalities, more solidarity between all, it is the country of the future, ”he declared.

The Secretary General of the Socialists also revealed that as part of the public debate on the recovery and resilience program, which took place during the month of August, 1,103 contributions were recorded which enriched the document, which will be presented publicly. the 15th.

This vision, explained António Costa, aims to provide the country with a strategic vision that goes beyond this and the next legislature, extending until the end of the decade.

The socialist also announced that the national infrastructure program has ended and will be presented publicly on the 21st.

