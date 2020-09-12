Costa’s support for Vieira opens controversy and raises doubts over code of conduct violation | Government

The president of the Association for Transparency and Integrity, João Paulo Batalha, came to warn that António Costa could violate the government’s code of conduct by giving his support to Luís Filipe Vieira as candidate for the presidency of Benfica .

João Paulo Batalha, in statements to SIC, recalled one of the articles (fourth) of the code where it is stated that members of the government must “refrain from any action or omission, exercised directly or through an intermediary, which can be interpreted objectively as aiming to unduly benefit a third party, physical or collective ”.

However, this support cannot be considered as “aimed at unduly benefiting a third party”, as there is no illegal act in Vieira’s candidacy.

The news that António Costa and also Fernando Medina are on the honor list for the Benfica election candidacy was published this Saturday by Expresso. The prime minister and the mayor of Lisbon justified their support, saying they do so as supporters and citizens and not as political office holders.

João Paulo Batalha says that “this justification does not make sense”. “All Benfica members can vote. It is a right that he [António Costa] at. From now on, a person is invited to an honorary committee only because of his reputation, the program he has and the functions he occupies, ”he told SIC.

Returning to the Code of Conduct approved in the Council of Ministers by the current executive and published in Diário da República on December 3, 2019, article 6 concerning the conflict of interest reads: “It is considered that there is a conflict of interest. when the members of the Government find themselves in a situation where they can reasonably doubt the impartiality of their conduct or decision, under the terms of articles 69 and 73 of the Code of Administrative Procedure. “

However, the aforementioned articles of administrative procedure refer almost exclusively to the conduct of business.

Whether or not he breaks the code of conduct, the truth is that Costa is no longer immune to a lot of criticism from those who have been targeted on social media, some from politicians in his own party and not. only opposition.

Socialist Renato Sampaio writes from Facebook that “it was not necessary” “The electoral or judicial desperation of Luís Filipe Vieira did not justify the involvement of the Secretary General and the Prime Minister of my party in the elections of a club of soccer. It saddens me and I cannot agree, ”he says.

He adds that being “fervent defender of the rule of law and the presumption of innocence”, we cannot “ignore the legal implication of LFV as well as the implication of its companies in the debts towards Novo Banco, that we all pay ”.

He also says that these are “very powerful reasons why António Costa was not involved in the internal conflict at Benfica”. “With football, what goes from football to politics, what comes from politics.”

He also says that Costa can claim that his involvement is purely as a citizen and partner of Benfica, “but the fact that he is secretary general of the PS and prime minister gives him additional responsibilities, which must be taken into account, even because there may be decisions that the government has to make which may be affected by bias, as the controversial case of Benfica supporters was in the past… ”

Political commentator and former PS leader Pedro Adão e Silva, who was a benfiquista, wrote on Twitter: “Two weeks ago, António Costa advised members of the government not to comment on the presidential elections. Today, his support for Luís Filipe Vieira in the Benfica elections was known. A contradiction, unnecessary promiscuity and proof that politicians do not learn.

“None of this makes sense”

“I always thought the mix between politics and professional football was bad. In the past, I fought against it and left, ”PSD leader Rui Rio said on Saturday after leaving the meeting of the Social Democratic Advisory Council in Coimbra.

“Today there are even court order issues involved in this. Football is first and foremost an emotion, but politics should not be clouded for emotional reasons. None of this makes sense, ”said the president of the PSD. “The ideal is that when we occupy political positions in the government, we should abstain from [de tomar uma posição]”, He added.

PSD MP Duarte Marques said: “PSD leader @RuiRioPSD is not going to football. It’s a question of hygiene.

Social Democrat Miguel Poiares Maduro, who was a sports linguist, recalled what Costa said when he fired João Soares from his post as Minister of Culture for threatening a journalist. “Do you remember a prime minister who said ministers should remember their condition even at a low table? … Apparently this does not apply in the presence of a soccer ball … Prime Minister is already there DDT to act with such impunity, “he said.

“With what legitimacy and what exemption will the Prime Minister speak and decide tomorrow on Novo Banco and who is he harming?” And at the head of a government that protects justice, how is it that he is not modest at the moment? “Asked MEP Nuno Melo, referring to the fact that Vieira has been named as one of Novo Banco’s major debtors. “It means having no idea what position you hold. # promiscuity, ”he added.

