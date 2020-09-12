Arsenal start scoring in Premier League | Soccer

Arsenal made the most of the English Premier League with a 0-3 win at Craven Cottage over recently promoted Fulham. It was a great demonstration by the gunners in which the main reinforcements of the team, the Brazilians Willian (ex-Chelsea) and Gabriel (ex-Nice), played a decisive role.

Against the return Fulham, who had Portuguese winger Ivan Cavaleiro as a starter, the team coached by Mikel Arteta moved in front of the marker at 8 ‘, with a goal from Lacazette after a confused play in the small area of ​​Fulham.

In the second half, at 49 ‘, central Gabriel, who cost 30 million euros, made the 0-2 with a clear header after a corner scored by Willian. The Brazilian midfielder would again make an assist for Aubameyang 0-3 to 57 ‘.

It was a promising start for Arsenal in the Premier League, after a season in which they had their worst ranking in 25 years (8th), but which ended on a high, with the FA Cup victory (2- 1 at Chelsea) and this has already extended until the first official match of the season, the conquest of the Community Shield (super cup) at Wembley against the champion Liverpool.

continue reading