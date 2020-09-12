Protests against corona measures: demonstration in Munich canceled prematurely – politics

Several hundred people demonstrated on Saturday in Munich and Hanover against the state’s corona measures.

In Munich the initiators broke off their demonstration through the city prematurely. The police had previously arrested him because there were more than 500 admitted participants and, according to the police, almost no one wore a mask. The police spoke of “many hundreds” of participants, but could not give any further figures. A main rally on the Theresienwiese should take place as planned at 4 p.m. The police was on duty with 1,400 men.

The police also deployed strong troops in Hanover. At noon, she spoke of 350 participants, but expected 2,000 during the march and a subsequent meeting by evening. One speaker spoke of a “fake pandemic”. A private initiative had reported the “Walk to Freedom”. At the same time, several counter-demonstrations were planned, for example by the Left Youth and the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB).

In Munich, the demonstration was preceded by a legal dispute over the format and scope of the event. It wasn’t until Saturday night that the Bavarian Administrative Court overturned a city-imposed participant restriction on 1,000 protesters.

The organizers had registered 5000 for the last rally and 500 for the demonstration. Their plan to hold the meeting in the city center was rejected by the administrative court because there was too little space there to maintain the necessary hygiene distances. It now takes place on the Theresienwiese. (dpa)