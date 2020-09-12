Covid-19: Portugal records five other deaths and 497 cases of infection | Coronavirus

This Saturday, Portugal recorded five more deaths and 497 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, which corresponds to an increase of 0.8%. In total, there have been 1,860 deaths and 63,310 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 497 new cases, 243 (49%) were recorded in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and 178 (36%) in the North region. The data appear in the epidemiological bulletin on Saturday published by the general directorate of health.

250 people have recovered from the disease compared to the previous day, with a total of 43,894 cured. There are currently 17,556 active cases, 242 more than on Friday – after the number of recoveries and deaths was subtracted from the total number of infections.

438 people are hospitalized, 34 more than Friday – the largest daily increase in the number of hospitalizations since May 7, when 36 more people were hospitalized. Since July 22, there have not been as many people hospitalized for covid-19 in Portugal. Of the total number of hospitalizations, 59 correspond to patients in intensive care, five more than the day before.

Four of the five deaths reported in the past 24 hours have been identified in the capital region and one in the North. The fatal victims include a woman between 60 and 69, two women and a man between 70 and 79, and a woman over 80.

The region of the country most affected by the pandemic is the region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, which records 32,413 cumulative cases of infection. North follows, with 22,997 cases; the Center, with 5,193 cases (39 more than the day before); the Algarve, with 1,214 cases (seven more); and Alentejo, with 1,074 cases (26 more in the last 24 hours). The Azores archipelago has a total of 236 cases of infection (two more than the day before) and Madeira has 183 cases (two more).

The North is the region with the highest number of deaths from covid-19, with a total of 853 since the start of the pandemic. The Lisbon region and the Tagus Valley have recorded 698 deaths until Saturday, followed by the Center, with 254 dead, Alentejo, with 22 dead, and the Algarve, with 18 dead by covid-19. The Azores archipelago remains with 15 deaths by covid-19 and Madeira has so far recorded no deaths.

