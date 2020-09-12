Hamilton takes first pole at Mugello | Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) (1’15.144) collected another pole position, 95th of his career (seventh in the season and first at Mugello), beating his teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.059s in qualifying for the Grand Prix of Tuscany, in Italy, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) becoming the only one to tease the front duo and Charles Leclerc taking Ferrari to fifth place on the grid of the 1000th GP of the Italian team.

Valtteri Bottas had been the fastest in previous sessions, but the defending champion again set the fastest time, positioning himself for the 25th victory on various circuits, which will be a new record for the Briton.

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), winner of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, was the big disappointment of the day by failing in the first qualifying, starting from 16th position on the grid. The Frenchman was even passed by his teammate Daniil Kvyat, who secured a place on the sixth row of the grid, in 12th place, behind Lando Norris (McLaren), who failed to advance to the third lap. qualifying.

BREAKING: @LewisHamilton takes pole at Mugello! ??

He is joined in the first row by his teammate @ValtteriBottas @ Max33Verstappen qualifies in P3 #TuscanGP ???? # F1 pic.twitter.com/1wYvWTvhUv

– Formula 1 (@ F1) September 12, 2020

Although he played at home in the 1000th Ferrari Grand Prix, Germany’s Sebastian Vettel (who will join Aston Martin in 2021) was “knocked out” in the second “assault” of the day at Mugello, starting alongside from Räikkönen (13 .º), the Finn being 4 milliseconds faster than Vettel’s Ferrari.

After Sergio Pérez, who announced his “divorce” with Racing Point, was sanctioned following the incident the day before with Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), it was the turn of Canadian Lance Stroll (Racing Point) to be imminent to cause an accident with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) barely out of the pits.

