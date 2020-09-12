Greek police use tear gas against migrants from Moria who demand to leave the island | Coronavirus

Greek police cracked down on a protest by refugees who were left homeless after a fire destroyed the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos with tear gas. They demonstrated next to the new camp being built there and demanded to leave the island – which the Greek government said would not happen.

Under a scorching sun, hundreds of migrants, many shouting “freedom” and “no to the countryside”, gathered at the spot where machines are clearing the land where attempts will be made to build a new refugee camp for house thousands of people. homeless.

Some had handwritten posters with messages like “we don’t want to go back to hell like Moria”, and “Madame Merkel, can you hear us?”, In an appeal to the German Chancellor.

About 13,000 people, mostly from Africa and Afghanistan, have been sleeping in the open since flames engulfed camp in Moria this week, where capacity was four times its limit.

Recently, covid-19 was detected in the field, with 35 people sick – making them fear that the disease is spreading, without being controlled.

This is the second manifestation of the last 24 hours. The refugees rebel because they are forced to stay in another camp on the island. They ask to be released and to leave Lesbos. The population and the local authorities do not want it either and ask the government of the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis to transfer these thousands of people to the Greek mainland.

However, the Government ordered the continuation of the construction works of the new refugee camp, located in a shooting range, a few kilometers from Moria.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has guaranteed that the first refugees will be able to enter the new facilities today, explaining that anyone who arrives will be immediately tested for the new coronavirus, those who report the disease to be isolated in Quarantine.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

At the time of the Moria camp fire on Wednesday morning, there were 35 people with covid-19, but authorities do not know where most of them are.

“It’s an explosive health situation. These people did not have access to water [desde quarta-feira], they can’t even wash their hands, ”Skai Matina Pagoni, president of the Athens and Piraeus Association of Doctors, told Reuters.

Minister Mitarakis insisted on the message that was repeated by the government that Greece cannot continue to bear the burden of migration on its own and urged Europe to show solidarity.

continue reading