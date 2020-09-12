Miguel Oliveira starts from 12th place for the San Marino GP | Engines

Miguel Oliveira will start from the 12th position for the MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino. Portuguese rider Tech3 had a good first qualifying session, but lowered the score slightly in the battle for pole position, which was achieved by Maverick Viñales (Yamaha).

The Almada rider, who in the previous race had reached the highest moment of his career by winning the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria, qualified for Q2 with a lap of 1’32.212, only passed by Pol Espargaró (KTM ).

In the last session his best record was 1´32.323, which means he will start from the fourth row of the grid, with Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaró.

The first row was occupied by Maverick Viñales, who drove in 1´31.411s and took pole position, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo, all of Yamaha, at 0.312 and 0.380, respectively.

continue reading