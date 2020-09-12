The PSD defends equal opportunities in the political response to the crisis | Rui rio

PSD President Rui Rio said on Saturday that the party would defend “equal opportunities” and prioritize the social sphere in response to the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

This political proposal “has always been a goal of social democracy,” said Rui Rio in Coimbra, addressing journalists after a meeting of the Consultative Council of the National Strategic Council (CEN).

The leader of the PSD informed that the meeting, which lasted a few hours and ended around 2 p.m., in a hotel in the city of Mondego, allowed to discuss “very positive and good ideas”, so that the PSD can make “excellent contributions” to the social and economic problems created by the pandemic.

At the meeting, they discussed which ones the main opposition party believes should “be the country’s priorities in the short, medium and long term”.

Rui Rio explained that the members of the CEC Advisory Board advocated policy proposals to “respond to the present”, but with “a horizon of the future”, in order to find solutions to the crisis that has set in this year, in Portugal and in the world, due to covid-19, the pandemic detected in December in China.

The Social Democratic leader underlined the need for state measures not to stick to “economic indicators” and to pay more attention to “the social question in the near future”, in order to minimize the situations of vulnerability of Portuguese society.

Today’s meeting in Coimbra was aimed at “preparing for the future,” said Rui Rio, who said it was “obvious that most of the people” present were strengthening “the economic ”and the need to resume the economy in the current situation.

But, he underlined, “there is a certain intervention” to be carried out to “mark technical solutions from a political point of view”.

“Equal opportunities are absolutely essential” for the country to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, and the government “must pay attention to the social problem”, in order to better respond to a crisis “which will intensify”, advocated the president of the PSD.

According to him, “the ideal was that, in what is structural”, the PSD and the government “can have a certain convergence for the good of the country”.

