Erdogan warns France “not to enter into conflict with Turkey” – Observer

Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Saturday warned his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, “not to come into conflict with Turkey”, as tension between the two countries over the situation in the Mediterranean is growing.

“Don’t try to argue with the Turkish people. Don’t try to fight Turkey. You will have problems with me, ”warned Erdogan, in a speech in Istanbul and broadcast on television, referring to Macron’s harsh criticism in Ankara on the conflict between Greece and Turkey over oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. .

Macron said on Friday that Europe must be “clear and firm” with the Erdogan government, alongside Greece and Cyprus, at a time when the European Union decided to impose sanctions on Ankara due to the conflict in the Mediterranean.

Macron even said that the Turkish government was “behaving unacceptably, saying it was necessary to” clarify its intentions “.

France has been one of the strongest countries to respond to Turkish prospecting, in search of gas deposits, having even sent, during the summer, ships and fighter planes to the region, to underline its support for Greeks and Cypriots.

Turkey is claiming the right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits in a maritime area which Athens considers to be under its sovereignty.

France and Turkey also disagree over the arms embargo on Libya, but Erdogan dismisses criticism from Paris, saying France should remember its colonial history.