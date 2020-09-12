Violent protests in Lesvos: police use tear gas against migrants – politics

On the fourth day after the great fire that destroyed the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos, the situation on the island remains tense and confusing. According to the Greek state radio, the first migrants were able to move to a new, improvised tent camp on Saturday afternoon. But thousands are still literally on the street. Brandenburg has announced relief supplies, including baby cots. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meanwhile categorically refused to accept migrants.

During the course of Saturday, there were repeated spontaneous demonstrations by migrants in Lesvos and as a result clashes with the police. The migrants threw stones, the police used tear gas, as seen on Greek television.

The former camp inmates also repeatedly set fires along the street, Greek news agency ANA-MPA reported. In the middle of the conflict and with no chance to avoid: children, families with small children and the elderly.

The clashes take place along the stretch of road on which many migrants were stranded after the fire and which has now been cordoned off by police in both directions. Officials are trying to prevent people from entering the island’s capital, Mytilini. Instead, they will be housed in a new, makeshift tent camp set up on a former military training ground since Friday.

There were clashes between migrants and police on Lesvos. Photo: AFP

The first people would have been recorded there, the Greek state radio reported. They would be registered and put to a rapid corona test immediately. Before the fire on Wednesday, 35 migrants had already tested positive for the corona virus, but they were no longer to be found in the ensuing chaos.

Brandenburg wants to deliver camp beds

The island’s online newspaper “Sto Nisi” reported that a 20-day-old baby from a migrant family from Afghanistan with severe symptoms at the island hospital tested positive for Corona on Saturday and was taken to a hospital in Athens with his mother.

A woman and children scream as police spray tear gas on other migrants. Photo: AFP

The Minister of the Interior Michael Stübgen (CDU) of Brandenburg announced on Saturday at the RBB Inforadio that 500 camping beds, sleeping bags and blankets and ten power generators would be delivered to Lesvos. In addition, the promise remains that more than 40 families with sick children could come to Brandenburg, Stübgen said. Moreover, the possibilities of assistance are limited.

The Austrian Chancellor remains tough

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz reiterated that despite political pressure, his government will not accept people from the burned camp. “If we give in to this pressure now, we run the risk of making the same mistakes we did in 2015,” the conservative ÖVP politician said in a video message on Facebook Saturday morning. During the refugee crisis of the time, the ‘terrible’ images of migrants at the Budapest train station led European politicians to give in to the pressure. Then more people would have come to Central Europe, Kurz explained.

The Moria refugee camp was almost completely burned down on Wednesday after riots and arson. As a result, about 12,000 people became homeless overnight. The migrants do not want to be moved to a new camp, but rather away from the island. The residents are also opposed to the construction of new housing. (dpa)