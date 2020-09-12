Dozens of protesters arrested during women’s march in Minsk – Observer

Dozens of people, including journalists, were arrested on Saturday by police during a women’s march in the center of Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

According to local press, the arrests took place in and around Liberdade Square, where acts of protest against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are taking place, and were carried out by uniformed and undercover officers.

Women, who in recent weeks have organized several acts of protest against police violence, have in some cases managed to avoid arrests by attacking police officers, even blocking security force vans and forming human chains to prevent the passage of agents. with the inmates.

Each detention was accompanied by a chorus of cries against the police, according to videos posted on media such as the tut.by portal.

The police alerted those present by megaphone that the march was not allowed and that the participants were therefore breaking the law.

After the arrests, the women continued to demonstrate in the center of the capital, where on Sunday there will be another march against Lukashenko, which has brought together more than 100,000 people on several occasions.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya today called on the security forces to renounce the use of force against peaceful protesters.

“The violence they use against women is disgusting. I want to warn that anyone who commits a crime against peaceful protesters, against their people, will have to pay for it, ”he said in a video message.

Belarus has been the scene of several protests since August 9, when Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term, in elections deemed fraudulent by the opposition and part of the international community.

At the start of the protests, police arrested around 7,000 people and severely cracked down on hundreds, sparking international protests and the threat of sanctions.

The United States, the European Union and several neighboring countries of Belarus have rejected Lukashenko’s recent electoral victory and condemned the police crackdown, urging Minsk to establish a dialogue with the opposition.