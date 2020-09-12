Local elections in NRW: why the SPD is losing votes in the Ruhr area – politics

Clichés stick to real life like chewing gum in the street spits on the sole of the next passer’s shoe. And the more nostalgic they are, the tougher they are. The cliché of the Ruhr area as a workers’ stronghold with smoking chimneys is such a piece of chewing gum. The region is still told in this way, mostly as a tale of decline. One and a half years ago, for example, the last mine in Bottrop was closed (transparency notification: place of birth of the author). The Federal President (note: a Social Democrat) took the last piece of coal. The tenor: there it goes, the good time.

This cliché always meant that the Ruhr area was owned by the SPD. In that respect, a story about decay may be told from Sunday. If new municipal councils and mayors are elected in North Rhine-Westphalia, symbolic positions in the Ruhr area are in danger of being lost, for example in Dortmund. Here, the SPD always won about 57 percent in municipal elections in the 1960s and 1970s. This time, both the Greens and the CDU have come so close to the mayoral election that the SPD could lose the second election.

The SPD is likely to lose votes from the Greens in the Ruhr area

In the SPD, the grist probably lies in the mills of those who believe that the party’s salvation lies in thematic reflection on the workers. In turn, they assume a weakness for a classic industrial policy, a tough stance on refugee issues, law and order in general, and an outspoken aversion to the whole identity-political “Berlin” chichi.

It is often overlooked – and this brings us back to the Ruhr cliché – that the SPD suffers less from the fact that the workers are running away from it. Rather, it means that there are simply fewer and fewer employees. Yes, also in the Ruhr area. Across Germany, white-collar workers (i.e. main staff) have overtaken workers (i.e. artisans and body workers) in terms of population share as early as the early 2000s. In the Ruhr area, the situation is comparable: here the share of the labor force was recently just above the national average.

Yes, fewer employees vote for the SPD. But above all, there are fewer and fewer workers

In general, the image of the nostalgic, angry bourgeois and structurally weak Ruhr area is incorrect. My former classmates now work in robotics research and city marketing, at energy suppliers, at the savings bank and as a teacher. Above all, they have one thing in common: many have stayed and like to live in the Ruhr area. A study by the WDR into local elections shows that these are certainly not just anecdotes from a high school bubble: satisfaction with life in Dortmund and Essen is very high at more than 80 percent.

The new inhabitants of the Ruhr area apparently find the Greens attractive

As the Mercator Foundation elaborated in its Ruhr study 2019: Yes, there are municipalities with debts and in some cases above-average unemployment. But there are also start-ups and service providers and with them a new, broader middle class. With the exception of Duisburg, these citizens – as the survey also shows – are in no way concerned about the fact that many immigrants and their descendants live here. The main problem is traffic.

So it is no wonder that the Greens, after rural Bavaria, are also successful in “working class cities”. The SPD can learn from this to break through the cliché. Because if you can’t get rid of the gum, you will get stuck yourself at some point.