Migrations. Organization puts pressure on Portuguese government to welcome refugees – Observer

The organization Humans Before Borders (HuBB) is preparing a demonstration and a pressure campaign with the Portuguese government to ask for the refugees who were left homeless after the Lesvos camp fire in Greece.

The “political pressure campaign”, published today by the HuBB in a statement, includes the organization of a demonstration in Lisbon and Porto on Sunday, as well as the sending of a letter, daily, to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State and of the Presidency and Minister of Home Administration.

The HuBB wants the Portuguese government to use its political influence to get European Union member states to help welcome the approximately 13,000 refugees from the island of Lesbos, who were left homeless after the fire in the Moria camp , in the early hours of Wednesday.

The organization asks for the support of the international community so that Greece proceeds to the evacuation of the refugees from Lesbos, “requiring the collaboration (of the Portuguese government) to welcome these people on Portuguese soil”.

In the letter to be sent to the Prime Minister, António Costa, and to the three other ministers, HuBB recalls that the incidents in Lesbos “are not isolated, but the culmination of negligent European policies which, together with the lack of cooperation from the Member States of the European Union, allow (…) thousands of asylum seekers to live in Europe in inhuman conditions ”.

“We also recall that after this incident, the German Foreign Ministry has already called on all Member States of the European Union to welcome these people to their country”, we can read in the letter that will be sent daily by the ‘organization.

The “Evacuar Moria Já” campaign also has two demonstrations, in Largo do Rossio, Lisbon, and Cadeia da Relação, in Porto, on Sunday at 5:00 pm, with the aim of raising citizens’ awareness of the refugee problem. Lesbos and the need to put pressure on the Portuguese government to act in solidarity.