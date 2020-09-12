Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market 2020-2027 || Major Gaints – Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V, AbbVie Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

A proficient data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. The document is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market research report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. The most precise way to forecast what future holds is to understand the trend today and hence Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Marketing report has been structured by chewing over numerous fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rise in the number of people suffering from mantle cell lymphoma.

The key market players in the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V, AbbVie Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Cipla Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd among others.

Market Outlook: Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

Mantle cell lymphoma is aggressive rare and distinct form of B-cell Non-Hodgkins lymphoma in which abnormal B cell develop in the mantle zone in the lymph nodes and spread to the lymph nodes, bone marrow and other organs. The patient with mantle cell lymphoma may have swollen lymph nodes, excessive night sweats, weight loss and others.

According to the American cancer society, accounting for about 4% of all cancers non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is one of the most common cancers in the United States. In the year 2019, it estimates that about 74,200 people (41,090 males and 33,110 females) will be diagnosed with NHL and about 19,970 people will die from this cancer (11,510 males and 8,460 females).

Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented on the basis of mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

On the basis of mechanism of action, the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented as Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, alkylating agents, DNA synthesis inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and others

On the basis of drugs, the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented as rituximab, acalabrutinib, lenalidomide, bortezomib and others

On the basis of route of administration, the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral

On the basis of distribution channel, the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented as direct, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy

On the basis of end user, the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In January 2019, BeiGene received the U.S FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for Zanubrutinib, a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor to treat adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. This designation provides incentives to assist and encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases as well as eligible to for all FDA’s fast track designation features.

In October 2017, AstraZeneca received the U.S FDA approval for Calquence (acalabrutinib), a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy. This drug is approved by the U.S FDA under an Accelerated Approval Pathway, for the treatment of serious disorders where there is unmet medical need and a drug has a potential to benefit patients.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market : Drivers

Increase in approvals for various new drugs by federal agencies is boosting the market growth

Rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs is acting as catalyst to market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure is driving the market growth

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market : Restraints

Side effects of these drugs such as neutropenia, anemia, and diarrhea are likely to restrain the

High cost of chemotherapy and targeted therapy is restraining the market growth

Patent expiry of branded drugs is hampering the market growth

