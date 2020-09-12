Manual Resuscitators Market 2020-2026 || Major Gaints – Ambu A/S; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hopkins Medical Products; Cardinal Health; HSINER; Meditech Systems Limited

A proficient data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this Manual Resuscitators Market report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. The document is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market research report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. The most precise way to forecast what future holds is to understand the trend today and hence Manual Resuscitators Marketing report has been structured by chewing over numerous fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Global manual resuscitators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 630.07 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in the global population.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global manual resuscitators market are WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG; Laerdal Medical; Me.Ber. srl; Ambu A/S; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hopkins Medical Products; Cardinal Health; HSINER; Meditech Systems Limited; TECNO-GAZ S.p.A.; Besmed Health Business Corp.; STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.; Shining World Health Care Co., Ltd.; iM3Vet Pty Ltd.; For Care Enterprise Co., Ltd.; McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.; HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Teleflex Incorporated; Mercury Medical; Marshall Airway Products Limited; Romsons among others.

Market Definition: Global Manual Resuscitators Market

Manual resuscitators are medical devices that are designed for the provision of ventilation and management of airway in patients that are not able to breathe. These devices are very common in kits of ambulances and out-patient healthcare services due to its easy operating mechanism and cost-effective nature.

Segmentation: Global Manual Resuscitators Market

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Type

Self-Inflating Resuscitator

Flow-Inflating Resuscitator

T-Piece

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Modality

Disposable

Reusable

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Material

Silicon

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Rubber

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Technology

Pop-Off Valve

Positive End-Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) Valve

Others

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Others

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Others

Manual Resuscitators Market : By End-Use

Hospital

Out-Of-Hospital

Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Military

Specialized Diagnostic Centers

Specialized Clinics

Others

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Manual Resuscitators Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Manual Resuscitators Market Drivers

Increasing rate of patients suffering from cardiac arrests can boost the market growth

Various initiatives and awareness programs organized by various enterprises to inform individuals regarding the usage of resuscitators enhances the growth of this market

High focus of healthcare facilities and organizations to reduce the incidences of neonatal death rate acts as a market driver

Various advancements and technological innovations in the range of product offerings by the major players is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Manual Resuscitators Market Restraints

Presence of strict regulatory demands for the development and commercialization of resuscitators hampers the market growth

Concerns regarding the complications associated with operations of the device due to its manual nature which can lead to negative lung injuries; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Availability/usage of silicon in these devices which is known to cause allergic reactions in asthmatic patients can also restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Manual Resuscitators Market:

In September 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had develop “Augmented Infant Resuscitation” for neonatal bag-valve-mask (BVM) resuscitators to be included as an addition for the existing system to reduce the difficulties encountered while asphyxiating infants and neonates. This device is an innovative addition to the respiratory system helping reduce the deaths caused due to asphyxiation

In July 2017, Flexicare, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of NeoForce, Inc. based out of U.S. and focusing on the provision of pulmonary resuscitation solutions for neonates in inpatient and ambulatory scenarios. This acquisition will help in a healthy expansion of product portfolio and geographical presence of Flexicare, Inc.

Opportunities in the Manual Resuscitators Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Manual Resuscitators Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

