Microbubble Contrast Media Market 2020-2026 || Leading Players – DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Trust Bio-sonics, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Trivitron Healthcare

Global microbubble contrast media market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for image guided procedures and rising approval for contrast agents is the factor driving the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbubble contrast media market are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A.., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Trust Bio-sonics, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Siemens and others.

Contrast media or contrast agent is substance which is usually transparent to X-ray and is used in medical imaging to accelerate the contrast of fluids or structure. In cardiology and radiology, microbubbles are used as blood- pool agent for contrast ultrasound imaging. They are widely used in applications such as gene therapy, stem cell delivery, drug delivery, molecular imaging and others. Microbubbles can also be functioned with ligand molecules that are restrict to molecular markers of disease. The main function of the microbubble-based ultrasound contrast agents is to monitor the biomarker condition of vascular endothelium, imaging inflammation, visualizing tumor vasculature and others.

Microbubble Contrast Media Market : By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Diseases

Renal and Associated Diseases

Others

Microbubble Contrast Media Market : By Application

Molecular Imaging

Gene Therapy

Drug Delivery

Stem Cells Delivery

Microbubble Contrast Media Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Microbubble Contrast Media Market Drivers

Rising demand for image guided and diagnostic procedures is the factor driving the market growth

Growing geriatric population is the another factor driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease will also propel the growth of this market

Growing R&D investment in the contrast agents is another factor contributing for this market growth

Microbubble Contrast Media Market Restraints

Increasing complexity associated with the conducting contrast enhanced ultrasound retard will restrain the market

Rising awareness about the side effects and allergic reaction of contrast agents will also restrict growth

In June 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of Acuson Sequoia which is a new ultrasound imaging system. This new system also enhances the precision medicine by providing high-resolution imaging. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer with solution so that they can get real- time imaging for different patient types by elimination the need for repeat scans and unclear diagnosis

In October 2014, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they have approved new ultrasound imaging system Lumason which is specially designed patients who face difficulty to get ultrasound image of the heart through ultrasound waves. This new imaging system is made of gas-filled microbubbles which have the ability to reflect the sound waves so that the image can be enhanced. This is very beneficial options for doctor as it will provide them alternative to perform contrast enhanced ultrasound

