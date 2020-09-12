Attenborough documentary links pandemic to habitat extinction | Nature conservation

A documentary by British naturalist David Attenborough, which will air on the BBC on Sunday, warns of the risk that humanity will be increasingly subject to devastating pandemics if it does not protect endangered species.

The documentary, titled Extinction: The Facts, illustrates the devastating consequences of human activities in the natural habitat of certain species and links these acts to the covid-19 pandemic.

UN and WWF officially call for ban on wildlife markets

“We are facing a crisis which has consequences for all of us,” warns David Attenborough, quoted by AFP.

British television station BBC, responsible for broadcasting the program, warns that it contains “scenes of gruesome destruction”, including monkeys jumping into a river or a koala seeking shelter to escape the flames from a fire.

The documentary also discusses the alleged origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, focusing its attention on the market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where live animals are sold for human consumption.

The film thus intends to illustrate the scientific report “Living Planet Index” published this week, according to which the continued disappearance of the natural habitats of wild animals could increase the risk of future pandemics, because it increases the contact between them and humans. .

In this international study, experts also warn that over the past 50 years, the animal population has been reduced by two-thirds due to increased human consumption.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“During my life I have encountered some of the most remarkable animal species. It was only now that I realized how lucky I was, because many of these wonders seem doomed to disappear forever, ”lamented the 94-year-old naturalist.

In a less pessimistic tone, David Attenborough stressed that “if we make the right decisions at this critical moment, we can still save ecosystems and their extraordinary biodiversity”.

“It all depends on each of us,” he says.

continue reading