Latest Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Report 2019-2024: Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.7 Billion in 2019 US$ 12.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.

Major Vendors profiled in the Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market:

IBM (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Extreme Networks (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Symantec (US)

SolarWinds (US)

Viavi Solutions (US)

NetScout (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Qosmos (France)

Cubro Network Visibility (Austria)

Lionic Corporation (Taiwan)

Trovicor (Taiwan)

Netronome (US)

Sandvine (Canada)

Huawei (China)

Bivio Networks (US)

Ipoque (Germany)

ManageEngine (US)

deep packet inspection and processing services have become a necessity for integrating and managing solutions across business operations. These services help enterprises by managing and ensuring the smooth functioning of deep packet inspection and processing solutions over a time period. The growing virtualization across industries and increasing adoption of cloud computing are promoting the demand for deep packet inspection and processing solutions in various countries.

The rapid transition of enterprises from on-premise solutions to cloud, storage of data on external data centers, and mobility are raising cyber threats in this vertical. The vertical also makes the intensive use of network performance management and optimization solutions to ensure improved Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE). To ensure the safety of critical infrastructure and technological innovation, IT service providers and telecom organizations are increasing cyber security budgets significantly, aligning business strategies with cyber security plans, and creating cyber awareness programs for employees and customers.

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall deep packet inspection and processing market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.