Ana Rocha de Sousa receives the Golden Lion of the Future in Venice for “Listen” | Cinema

Listen, the film by Portuguese director Ana Rocha de Sousa, 41, screened in the Horizons section, has just won the filmmaker the Lion of the Future Prize, which aims to reveal a promise of cinema. And also the jury prize of the Horizons section, chaired by filmmaker Claire Denis. The 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival is now starting to unveil its achievements, for now with prizes from parallel sections or awarded by a jury other than the official, which is chaired by Cate Blanchett. The director dedicated her film, which “is not just a film of personal expression”, to people who “are going through difficult times”. Very moved, she also dedicated it to her daughter. Listen is the story of a Portuguese immigrant couple to whom social services take their children.

The co-production between Bando à Parte by Rodrigo Areias and Pinball London, with Lúcia Moniz and Ruben Garcia, is the director’s first feature film, who one day left everything, his acting career and his apprenticeship at the Fine Arts, to Leave from zero, to bring everything together, photography, painting, representation, to reinvent oneself with cinema and tell its stories. Ana confirmed what she wanted to do as a director when, at the London Film School where she graduated, Mike Leigh once presented and praised a short documentary she made at school, a film on a laundry in East London. In an interview with PÚBLICO, Ana Rocha de Sousa said: making cinema “is not just about being an artist” and “walking around to express” one’s art. “I don’t want it to be selfish in that sense.” I want someone to leave my film differently ”.

continue reading