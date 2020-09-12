LiDAR Drone Market 2020-2025: Phoenix LiDAR Systems, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Velodyne LiDAR Inc and Others.

The LiDAR Drone Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on LiDAR Drone Market with Forecasts 2025.

The LiDAR Drone Market is projected to grow from US$ 133 Million in 2020 to US$ 392 Million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies profiled in the LiDAR Drone Market:

Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US)

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (US)

Teledyne Optech (Canada)

UMS Skeldar (Switzerland)

LiDARUSA (US)

YellowScan (France)

Geodetics, Inc. (US)

OnyxScan (Belgium)

Delair (France)

Among types, the rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment is projected to witness at a higher CAGR than the fixed-wing LiDAR drones segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for rotary-wing LiDAR drones in surveying operation sowing to the flexibility offeredby them. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones offer improved maneuverability and flexibility than fixed-wing LiDAR drones. They are of low cost. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones have low power consumption as they are lightweight.

The LiDAR drone market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased use of LiDAR drones for surveying and mapping applications owing to rise in the number of infrastructure development projects, increased focus of governments on forest management, and increase in mining activities in the region.

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the LiDAR drone market based on component, type, range, application, and region. Based on component, the LiDAR drone market has been segmented into LiDAR lasers, navigation and positioning systems, UAV cameras, and others. Based on type, the market has been dividedintorotary-wing LiDAR drones and fixed-wing LiDAR drones. Based on range, the LiDAR drone market has been classified into short, medium, and long.