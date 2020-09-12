Catarina Martins insists on end of transfers to Novo Banco and audit | Banking

The coordinator of the Left Bloc defended on Saturday that the government should stop transfers to the Novo Banco resolution fund and carry out an audit, in order to denounce the contract with Lone Star.

“It’s not enough to say that we don’t want more than a penny for Novo Banco. We must go further. We have to know what happened and we have to denounce the contract that the Portuguese state has made with Lone Star and which is being used for this permanent attack on the public funds, ”said Catarina Martins.

The coordinator of the blockade was speaking this afternoon in the town of Almada, in the district of Setúbal, during a “re-entry” session of the party, which also included the participation of MP Joana Mortágua.

Catarina Martins had previously stated in an interview with Expresso that BE subordinates the viability of the state budget to the end of transfers to Novo Banco and to the performance of an audit by public institutions.

In the interview, Catarina Martins considers the 2021 budget as “irresponsible” to continue to make transfers to Novo Banco, because she understands that the management of the bank “harms the public interest in millions and millions of euros” .

During this afternoon’s session, the blockade leader defended the need for political power to “break free from the financial system” and change investment priorities.

“May we have the courage to use public resources well in response to our people in this crisis and to stop the bleeding of resources for Novo Banco and the financial system,” he said.

In her speech, Catarina Martins also took advantage of President Ursula von der Leyen’s statement that ‘nothing will be the same’ from the covid-19 pandemic to ask to watch those who ‘have always been on the front lines »With precarious wages and without the right to an employment contract.

“Now is the time to make choices, because nothing can stay the way it was,” he said.

