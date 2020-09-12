PCP candidate João Ferreira in the presidential elections | Presidential

It’s already chosen. João Ferreira will be the PCP presidential candidate, Secretary General Jerónimo de Sousa announced this Saturday after a meeting of the central committee in Lisbon. The official presentation will take place on Thursday, September 17.

João Ferreira, biologist, is MEP, advisor to the Lisbon hemicycle and member of the PCP Central Committee.

“We do not have a candidate to give up, but to go out into the field to listen to the feelings of the Portuguese,” Jerónimo de Sousa assured.

Tuesday, the communist secretary general excluded himself from a presidential candidacy (for which he presented himself twice, in 1996 and 2006), affirming, without “giving any hasty information”, that, “for sure” the party will have “another candidate, another candidate who will be announced perhaps on the 12th, more or less”.

“Me candidate? It is customary to say that there are not two without three, but I have already participated in these battles “, he replied to journalists, laughing, questioned on Tuesday, he felt” the impulse “to present itself again.

Since the first presidential elections after April 25, in 1976, which gave victory to General Ramalho Eanes, until today the Communists have always presented candidates for the presidential election, leaders very close to the leadership, they gave up three times and two of them were more general secretaries in the afternoon – Carlos Carvalhas and Jerónimo de Sousa.

In the last presidential elections, candidate Edgar Silva won 3.95% of the vote, the PCP’s worst result in the presidential election. The worst memory record dates back to 2001, when the party ran for António Abreu and obtained 5.1%.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, elected in 2016, has yet to reveal whether he will run again, sending a decision “there for November”.

