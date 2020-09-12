Costa campaigns for Ana Gomes, with Vieira in the background | Editorial

António Costa has unleashed the most curious of his political duties: being an asset for Ana Gomes’ presidential candidacy, precisely the candidate he does not want to support. By giving his name and his name to the honorary committee of Luís Filipe Vieira in the Benfica elections, António Costa ends up convincing some undecided that the presidential candidacy of Ana Gomes is precisely necessary to fight against this type of promiscuity between football, politics . and problematic court cases. A colossal mistake for the former master of political strategy.

Costa could not be part of the honorary committee of Luís Filipe Vieira or any other candidate. But the fact that Luís Filipe Vieira is Luís Filipe Vieira (with lawsuits and a mysterious loan from Novo Banco behind him) makes Costa’s option even more incomprehensible. If Costa argues that only res judicata tarnishes Vieira’s program, then he should have applied the same policy to Socrates. It didn’t (and well).

The promiscuity between football and politics is one of the cancers of the Portuguese system. Let the truth be told that Rui Rio has always been an exemplary subject – unlike his successor Moreira and now Fernando Medina, who follow the terrible tradition of the country’s mayors.

But Costa is prime minister. He has more responsibilities than a mayor. Quite simply, he could not appear as an approval witness for Luís Filipe Vieira. It is true that football invites irrationality, but the same person who recently said ministers should refrain from declaring the presidential election so as not to disturb Marcelo (!!!!) is the same who thinks that everything is allowed in relation to the Benfica elections.

David Owen, former British Foreign Secretary (1977-79, Labor government James Callaghan, now member of the House of Lords) is also a physician and neuroscientist. In 2009, he and Jonathan Davidson published an article in a medical magazine (“Brain”) entitled “Hubris syndrome: an acquired personality disorder?”. In the text, Owen and Davidson argue that political activity stimulates “the inability to listen or to be counseled”, “impetuosity” and results in a “particular form of incompetence” when “a lack of attention to the consequences of their actions predominates and an inattention to detail ”.

By agreeing to be part of the list of supporters of Luís Filipe Vieira, Costa has his “Hubris syndrome” moment. It is not possible that, if he had been properly informed, he would have no one to tell him that the law was totally unacceptable to a Prime Minister. Unless you’re surrounded by only men yes, it’s fair to conclude that you haven’t asked anyone with a clue if you should do what you did. Or, following what David Owen and Davidson say, he didn’t listen, he didn’t let himself be counseled, he followed the “impetuosity” that characterizes him with a “total lack of attention to things. consequences of his actions ”.

Hubris syndrome is traced and usually ends badly.

